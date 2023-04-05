“Top Gun: Maverick” Editor Eddie Hamilton, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online or In Person May 1st

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the May 1, 2023, class will be Oscar-nominated Editor Eddie Hamilton, ACE**.

Eddie will be working with our Six Week Students, share war stories from his edit suite as well as discuss his amazing career. He will also screen students' work and provide feedback on their edited pieces.

Eddie Hamilton recently completed "Top Gun: Maverick," directed by Joe Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Before that, Eddie cut Paramount Pictures' "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" and "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" for director Christopher McQuarrie. Other credits include "Kingsman: The Secret Service," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," "X-Men: First Class" and "Kick-Ass" for director Matthew Vaughn. After 23 years in the industry Eddie has cut over 20 feature films (both indies and studio movies) in a wide variety of genres as well as TV dramas, documentaries, and award-winning short films.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online and in person beginning on May 1, 2023. Class runs Monday through Friday from 10 AM ET to 6 PM ET. For more information on the Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview. If you are interested in taking the class online, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online for all information and requirements.

“Eddie’s recent well-deserved nomination into the groundbreaking film “Top Gun: Maverick,”only solidifies his triumphant work as one of Hollywood’s best Editors,” says Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Director of Education, Janet Dalton. “His amazing insight and experience in the edit suite will be a once in the lifetime experience for our students.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends April 15th.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success.

MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive will run both online and in person Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch.

In person students will be provided with an iMac workstation to use during class time. The workstation comes preloaded with programs and media for the course.

Online students will be provided with class media and projects prior to class start date. Lessons, screenings, and discussions will take place via Zoom. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working. For additional questions on online training, please contact jason@mewshop.com.

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.