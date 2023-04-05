Poe on Holy Week exodus

All systems should be in place as majority of travellers hit the road at the start of the Holy Week holidays.

The surge of passengers in bus terminals, seaports and airports during this season has been a yearly occurrence. There is no excuse for concerned transportation bodies and private providers not to be prepared.

Overbooking, long queues for tickets, standing room only scenarios in buses, missing luggages and similar unfortunate incidents should be timely remedied.

Any violations on the rights of passengers will be dealt with by relevant laws and government regulations.

Lent gives the faithful a chance to reconnect, not only with God, but also with their families. Many save money to travel to the province to spend the religious event with their loved ones.

Transportation agencies should ensure that our people's journey will not bring suffering but comfort and safety.