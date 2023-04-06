Strategic Research Partners Celebrates 22 years of Success in the Marketing Research Industry

SRP has a proven track record of delivering successful market research strategies, campaigns and plans that drive measurable results for clients.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Research Partners (SRP), a leading global marketing research agency based in Chicago, proudly celebrates its 22nd anniversary as a pioneer and innovator in market research services, including qualitative and quantitative research, competitive intelligence, as well as high level analysis and recommendations for both consumer and business-to-business companies of all sizes.
SRP was founded by industry veterans, Terry Socol and Dr. Gene Topper, who have helped hundreds of companies generate research solutions to complex business issues. They both are experts in virtual and in-person focus groups across a wide range of product categories and industries. Over the years, SRP has carved out a niche as a trusted source of comprehensive research services. The company has grown from its humble beginnings to a full-fledge marketing research agency bringing together two of the top industry experts. As the research landscape continues evolving, SRP remains at the forefront, adapting to emerging trends and techniques to help clients succeed.
“As we celebrate SRP’s 22nd anniversary, Gene and I look back with pride at the achievements of the hundreds of clients across diverse industries we have had the opportunity to work with and impact their business growth due to our efforts,” said SRP Founder Terry Socol. “Our commitment to quality and innovation has always been at the core of our business success. We will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the market research space.”
Decades-Long Track Record of Success
SRP has a proven track record of delivering successful market research strategies, campaigns and plans that drive measurable results for clients. With an emphasis on transparency, communication and collaboration, SRP has built long-lasting relationships with businesses that value the personalized, client-focused approach they bring to every project. SRP has experience working with various industries including: education, industrial, healthcare, advertising services, financial, tech, food and beverage and consumer product companies. SRP carefully analyzes each client’s unique needs and develops customized strategies to help them achieve their goals. Some of the services SRP offers clients include:
• Advertising research
• Concept Testing
• Concept Optimization
• Hybrid research (Qual/Quant)
• Brand positioning
• Conjoint analysis/trade-off analysis
• Name research
• Business-to-Business
• B2B Attitude & Usage
• B2B Market Opportunities
• Consumer Research
• Consumer attitude & usage
• Segmentation
• Customer Satisfaction
• Qualitative online
• Focus group moderating
• Product testing
• Executive interviewing
• Employee opinion studies
• Pricing research
By combining technical expertise with creative flair, SRP consistently delivers effective, data-driven campaigns that generate impressive client results. You can check out some of our case studies here.
For more information about SRP and its range of marketing research solutions, please visit their website here. You can also contact Terry Socol at tsocol@srpgroup.net and Dr. Gene Topper at gtopper@srpgroup.net to learn more about their vast experience and expertise in the industry.
