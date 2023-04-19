Fix It Now Dental offers no fuss, hassle free dentistry with free parking and only 3 minutes from Clayton Station.

CLAYTON, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Clayton's Newest Dentist: Fix It Now Dental

Fix It Now Dental is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Clayton. Located at 281 Clayton Road, Fix It Now Dental offers no fuss, hassle free dentistry with free parking and only 3 minutes from Clayton Station.

At Fix It Now Dental, we understand that dental emergencies can't wait and that's why we offer fast and affordable services. We offer great savings on our famous exceptional FIX IT NOW service, so you can get the care you need without breaking the bank. We also accept all dental insurances and there is no out of pocket expense for eligible children under CDBS.

Our team of experienced and knowledgeable dentists are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. We strive to make sure that every patient feels comfortable and at ease during their visit.

FIX IT NOW DENTAL provides a wide range of services, including wisdom teeth removal, toothache treatment, tooth abscess treatment, gum infection treatment, filling, and crowns. All treatments are costed and quoted first, so patients know exactly what to expect.

We are excited to be part of the Clayton community and look forward to providing our patients with the best dental care possible.

FIX IT NOW DENTAL is located in Clayton, Victoria and offers emergency appointments for those in sudden dental pain or discomfort. To book an appointment, call 03 7068 0085.

For more information about the Clayton dentist "Fix It Now Dental", please visit our website at www.fixitnowdental.com.au.