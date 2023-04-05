DIDWW to feature its innovative Voice and SMS services at ITW 2023

DUBLIN, IRELAND , April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient communications are essential to keep people connected and businesses thriving in today's fast-paced digital world. DIDWW, a leading provider of premium quality VoIP communications, two-way SIP trunking and SMS services, has announced its participation in International Telecoms Week 2023, the world’s largest event aimed at bringing together global leaders in the telecoms and digital infrastructure industries.
The 16th annual edition of ITW is scheduled for the 14-17th of May in Washington, DC, and provides visitors with a comprehensive range of connectivity solutions under one roof. With 6,000 attendees, over 2,000 companies and more than 120 expert speakers, ITW 2023 offers an ideal platform for professionals to meet and network with influential leaders, innovators and decision-makers in the field of telecommunications.
During this upcoming event, DIDWW is set to showcase the latest advancements to their powerful two-way SIP trunking solution, A2P and P2P SMS, and other innovative VoIP services. With years of experience in the telecom industry, this international service provider has developed a diverse suite of Voice and SMS communication products and APIs for efficient PSTN replacement that cater to the needs of global businesses and telecom operators. The company’s cutting-edge solutions are designed to provide reliable, scalable and cost-effective alternatives to traditional telephone networks.
DIDWW is pleased to invite attendees to meet their team at booth no. 604, located at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. For those interested in arranging a dedicated session in advance, meetings can be scheduled via email at sales@didww.com, or by contacting a personal account manager.
Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, added, "We are thrilled to participate in International Telecoms Week 2023 in Washington, DC, and connect face-to-face with our valued customers and business partners. This event presents an excellent opportunity to exhibit our latest VoIP products and services, while also building relationships with fellow professionals in the telecom industry."
About DIDWW
DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.
The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.
DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.
