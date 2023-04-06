Global Doctors Excel in TAMP's Cutting-Edge Digital Innovation Upskilling Program (DIUP)

Digital Innovation Upskilling Program DIUP in Digital Surgery 2nd Cohort

Revolutionizing Healthcare through Digital Health Innovation Upskilling

TAMP acts as an 'outsourced medical education department' for medical associations and societies, providing practical digital health innovation upskilling in digital health technologies” — Dr. Leonardo Aguiar

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The current cohort of the Digital Innovation Upskilling Program (DIUP), hosted by TAMP, started on February 4th, and will culminate with a Final Action Based Proposal on May 13th. Fifty-four doctors from around the world joined the program, with forty currently at the Doctor Innovator Trailblazer level and fourteen at the Explorer Level. The 12+1-week program was co-developed by Chief DIUP Advisor and Co-Facilitator Dr. Leonardo Aguiar and focuses primarily on core competencies such as the "innovative mindset," which includes FLOW, synarchy, teamwork, and exponential thinking.

Throughout the program, doctors work together in teams using design thinking to develop a final action-based proposal. The program is facilitated by Dr. Aguiar and several renowned doctor innovators who share their real-life experiences and real-world applications in digital health technologies, as well as other healthcare emerging technologies such as XR, AI, IoT, 3D printing, and blockchain. VIP doctor innovator facilitators included Dr. Shafi Ahmed, Dr. Harvey Castro, Dr. Henry Randall, Dr. Pedro Trauczynski, and Dr. Jack Li.

Doctor participants shared that they have experienced a tremendous transformation in their mindset. They now look at "pains" and begin applying "design thinking" to solve these pains in their hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions. The program offers doctors the opportunity to co-design and co-create with emerging technology partner providers in the INNOVAHUB, as part of a sustainable ecosystem built over years to enhance the health, wellness, and well-being of millions worldwide.

"TAMP acts as an 'outsourced medical education department' for medical associations and societies, providing practical digital health innovation upskilling in digital health technologies and healthcare/medical emerging technologies," said Dr. Aguiar. "The DIUP program offers doctor innovator co-facilitators sharing real-life experiences and immediate applicability. The TAMP program is a complete package, including foundation/framework, models, and approaches that can be customized by medical specialty as needed."

For more information about TAMP, please visit https://www.theampdr.com

DIUP Digital Surgery 2nd Cohort Orientation