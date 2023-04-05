Gartner Announces Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023

Gartner, Inc. IT:

What: Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023

When: June 5–7, 2023

Where: National Harbor, Maryland

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Meghan.Rimol@Gartner.com.

Details: As digital business transformation pervades the enterprise, security and risk leaders must become the change agent driving secure digital transformation. No longer focused solely on defense, the security organization has become a proactive business partner, anticipating and managing security risks in pursuit of enterprise excellence. The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023 will help security and risk management leaders and practitioners continuously improve the flexibility and responsiveness of security risk management techniques and technology to achieve mission-critical objectives.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature 50+ Gartner experts and 120+ research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of chief information security officers (CISOs), security and risk management executives, security architects and technical professionals and more.

The full conference agenda features seven comprehensive tracks that take a deep dive into a broad range of topics including cybersecurity leadership, IT risk management, infrastructure security, application and data security, cybersecurity operations and more.

Keynote Speakers

Gartner Opening Keynote : "Debunking the Myths that Obscure Cybersecurity's Full Value" with Gartner distinguished vice president analyst Leigh McMullen and Gartner senior director analyst Henrique Teixeira

: "Debunking the Myths that Obscure Cybersecurity's Full Value" with Gartner distinguished vice president analyst Leigh McMullen and Gartner senior director analyst Henrique Teixeira Gartner Keynote : "How to Get People to Care About Security and Risk," with Gartner managing vice president Mary Mesaglio

: "How to Get People to Care About Security and Risk," with Gartner managing vice president Mary Mesaglio Guest Keynote : "Disability & Innovation" with Haben Girma, disability rights lawyer and author

: "Disability & Innovation" with Haben Girma, disability rights lawyer and author Guest Keynote: "Every Tool's a Hammer," with Adam Savage, Hollywood special effects designer; editor-in-chief, Tested.com; New York Times bestselling author; former co-host and executive producer, "MythBusters"

Exhibit Showcase: The Exhibit Showcase onsite at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit will bring together over 230 leading technology and service providers highlighting the latest security and risk management solutions. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the Summit's website for complete venue and travel details.

