SYNERGEN Health Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2® Plus HITRUST CSF, Type 1 Audit

SYNERGEN continues its commitment to meeting the highest cybersecurity standards with the health industry's most trusted data security assessments and attestation

DALLAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGEN Health, an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle services and solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced the successful completion of the SOC 2® Plus HITRUST CSF, Type 1 audit furthering its dedication to security and the highest standards of compliance. In securing the SOC 2® Plus HITRUST CSF, Type 1, SYNERGEN Health underwent an extensive independent audit by CyberGuard Compliance, LLP.

"As SYNERGEN continues to innovate and transform our revenue cycle management for healthcare organizations, we also continue to advance our mission to exceed industry data security standards for our solutions and services," said Duminda Gunawardena, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SYNERGEN Health. "Completing the SOC 2® Plus HITRUST CSF, Type 1 audit reinforces our commitment to securing the confidence and trust our health care partners have in us by protecting our clients' data via a safe, reliable RCM platform."

SOC 2®

As part of the SOC 2® for Service Organizations: Trust Services Criteria report, SYNERGEN Health was measured against controls relevant to the three Trust Services Principles and Criteria of security, availability, confidentiality, and applicable HITRUST CSF controls. Developed by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), these examinations report on controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, confidentiality, privacy, and processing integrity. These reports play a crucial role in the following:

Oversight of the organization

Vendor management programs

Internal corporate governance and risk management processes

Regulatory oversight

HITRUST CSF®

SYNERGEN achieved the SOC 2® Plus HITRUST CSF, Type 1 audit after a rigorous assessment comprised of a comprehensive audit of both risk- and compliance-based security requirements. HITRUST CSF provides the structure, transparency, guidance, and cross-references to address the challenge of complying with the multitude of federal, state, and industry regulations, standards, and frameworks pertaining to information security—both on-premises and in the cloud.

SYNERGEN Health is an award-winning revenue cycle management provider offering enterprise-level services and solutions to large-scale medical practices, hospitals, imaging centers, labs and other specialty providers. SYNERGEN Health uses the latest technologies and a commitment to compliance, innovation, and operational excellence to drive improved performance and efficiency.

Operating as an alternative practice structure, CyberGuard Compliance, LLP, a PCAOB registered CPA firm, and CyberGuard Advantage, LLC, an IT security and compliance firm, focus solely on providing IT Risk and Compliance services in SOC, PCI, HIPAA, HITRUST, ISO 27001, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Standards which allows clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single firm.

To learn more about SYNERGEN Health and its technology solutions and services, visit www.synergenhealth.com or follow us at @SYNERGENHealthLLC on LinkedIn. To learn more about CyberGuard Compliance, visit www.cgcompliance.com.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is a pioneer in technology and data-driven revenue cycle transformation for the U.S. healthcare industry. SYNERGEN Health provides complete revenue cycle services, advanced analytics, payment solutions, machine learning, robotic process automation, consulting services, and other software solutions. This year, SYNERGEN Health was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the seventh time and has been recognized with recurring industry honors from leading organizations such as Gartner, KLAS and Becker.

