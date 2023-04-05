IAM to Facilitate Business of FedEx and Amazon Contractors in Indiana

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Used commercial vehicles customized to special needs of FedEx and Amazon contractors

Indianapolis dealership provides new opportunities for FedEx and Amazon contractors: used commercial vehicles customized to their special needs.

We understand the demands and priorities of FedEx and Amazon contractors and prepared to customize any commercial vehicle to help them get to work in the shortest terms.” — Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man announces that they now offer specialized services and products for contractors working with two of the world's largest shipping companies, FedEx and Amazon.

Commercial vehicles allow businesses to build a workflow on the principle of just-in-time, which reduces the expenses on warehousing. As a result, the demand for quick and efficient delivery continues to grow, and contractors for Amazon and FedEx require more vehicles that can handle heavy loads and long hours on the road.

The Indy Auto Man dealership in Indianapolis offers a wide range of commercial vehicles from the world's leading brands, such as Ford, Chevrolet, Mercedes, Freightliner, and Ram. Against the backdrop of growing demand, Mercedes-Benz holds the leadership among the light commercial vehicles, and the Sprinter heads the model rating. Ford Transit is in second place in popularity, while Ram ProMaster is rounding out the top 3 in Indiana. The retail price of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is slightly higher than that of its competitors, but the model has several advantages, like a reliable chassis and transmission, economical engines, and advanced security systems.

Each truck and van can be customized with upfitting options to meet the unique needs of FedEx and Amazon contractors, including shelving, refrigeration units, etc.

"At Indy Auto Man, we understand the specific needs of contractors in this industry and are committed to providing them with the best possible solutions," says Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man. "The re-equipment of trucks and vans allows optimizing the logistics of goods and reducing delivery time. And when this option is available right at the dealership, customers don't have to spend days searching for the right vehicle around Indiana. Moreover, our dealership has the necessary parts and equipment in stock, and our dedicated team of sales professionals and service technicians are trained to provide expert advice and support to FedEx and Amazon contractors. We understand the importance of keeping vehicles on the road and offer extended service hours to accommodate the busy schedules of contractors."

According to Indy Auto Man experts, in 2023, more buyers prefer used models when expanding their fleet, as they are more cost-effective. Since the lack of cars in business can lead to a disruption in delivery, addressing local dealers to save time, seems quite natural. In addition, the LCV market is booming right now, and customers can find a van or truck for every taste nearby.

About Indy Auto Man

Since 2008, the Indy Auto Man team has been committed to providing customers with the highest level of service and support. The experienced sales assistants and servicemen have the required knowledge and resources to help Amazon or FedEx contractors find the right vehicle and upfitting solutions to meet their needs. For more information on their specialized services and products, please visit the dealership or reach out online to indyautoman.com.