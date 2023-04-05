A Sound Future for All: High School Junior’s Crusade for Deaf Children

Rohan Panchal advocates for government action to ensure affordable access to hearing aids for children
LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A passionate Los Altos high school junior, Rohan Panchal, is on a mission to address the issues facing deaf children in California by advocating for government action and support to ensure affordable access to hearing aids. Panchal, also an accomplished musician, is using his platform to raise awareness about the challenges deaf children face in communication, education and social interaction.
Thousands of children in California and across the U.S. are affected by hearing loss, and many face significant barriers due to the high cost of hearing aids. A recent study found that only 30% of children with hearing loss in the United States have access to the devices they need. Medicaid and HACCP cover up to $1,500 for hearing aids every three years; however, the average cost of hearing aids is $6,000, leaving parents with a substantial out-of-pocket expense.
Panchal is calling on the government to increase support for deaf children by revising coverage for hearing aids. He recommends increasing the coverage amount to $5,000 and improving coverage for children aged 1-12 by providing a new hearing aid every two years. These changes would ensure that all children have access to the care they need, regardless of their family's financial situation.
The benefits of providing hearing aids to children are clear. Children with hearing loss who receive appropriate treatment, including hearing aids, are more likely to succeed academically, socially and professionally. By investing in hearing aids for children today, the government can save money in the long run by reducing the need for expensive interventions later in life.
Panchal's advocacy has gained the attention of Congressman Ro Khanna, Representative of California's 17th District, who is now working with him to address this pressing issue. He is also working on Congresswoman Anna Eshoo’s student advisory board, Representative of California's 16th District, to bring this social justice issue to light. By working together, they aim to create policies that ensure all children can access the devices they require and that families receive the support necessary to navigate the complex process of obtaining hearing aids.
