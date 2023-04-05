Instant Connect extends its leadership in military voice communications with JITC certification

Instant Connect is a leader in military-class push-to-talk Instant Connect offers an ATAK plug-in, supporting situational awareness for warfighters

Instant Connect is a leading push-to-talk software for the U.S. DoD, certified by JITC and approved for use on Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN)

We are relentlessly committed to providing the U.S. Military and its international allies with interoperable radio and IP-based voice communications of the highest quality.” — Forrest Claypool, Instant Connect CEO