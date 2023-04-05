Instant Connect extends its leadership in military voice communications with JITC certification

Instant Connect is a leader in military-class push-to-talk
Instant Connect offers an ATAK plug-in, supporting situational awareness for warfighters
Instant Connect is a leading push-to-talk software for the U.S. DoD, certified by JITC and approved for use on Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN)
We are relentlessly committed to providing the U.S. Military and its international allies with interoperable radio and IP-based voice communications of the highest quality.”
— Forrest Claypool, Instant Connect CEO
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Instant Connect Software LLC, a global leader in tactical radio/IP communications for the military, is proud to announce that its push-to-talk application and software have been certified by the U.S. Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC). JITC is responsible for testing and evaluating the interoperability, security, and reliability of military communication systems for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), as well as other federal agencies and NATO partners.
A JITC certification ensures that Instant Connect meets the strictest of standards set forth by the U.S. DoD. Instant Connect is also approved for use on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN), placing the software in an elite class of DoDIN-approved communications solutions.
“At Instant Connect, we understand that an interoperable tactical communications system is vital to the success of the modern military,” said Forrest Claypool, Instant Connect CEO. “And we passed the tests to prove it. Our JITC certification – and inclusion on the DoDIN’s approved product list – demonstrate the caliber of the Instant Connect solution. We are relentlessly committed to providing the U.S. Military and its international allies with interoperable radio and IP-based voice communications of the highest quality.”
Instant Connect Software is currently engaged with military and government agencies around the world, including every branch of the U.S. Military and many NATO allies. The company provides warfighters, government, life safety, and commercial frontline teams with interoperable next-gen voice communications that connect mobile, IP, radio, and telephony devices across Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANET), private and public LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, radio, and other networks. This is the next generation of push-to-talk. These engagements range from frontline military units to covert operations to strategic command and base operations.
About Instant Connect
Instant Connect Software LLC is a global leader in tactical voice communications for militaries, government, life safety, and commercial enterprises. Our next generation of mission-critical push-to-talk (PTT) integrates mobile, IP, radio, and telephony into secure, fully-interoperable environments supporting voice and multimedia communications. Instant Connect’s smart talk groups and automated features propel PTT into a new level of performance so military and frontline teams can execute missions smarter, faster, and safer. Instant Connect is an affiliated business of the Chicago-based Dillon Kane Group (DKG). www.instantconnectnow.com/
William Bloomstein
Dillon Kane Group
+1 617-721-9445 email us here
You just read:
Instant Connect extends its leadership in military voice communications with JITC certification
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
William Bloomstein
Dillon Kane Group
+1 617-721-9445
email us here