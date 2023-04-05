Email Security Market to See Competition Rise | Vade, Microsoft Defender, Cloudflare

Stay up to date with Email Security Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Email Security market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Email Security Market 2023-2029. A detailed study accumulated to offer the Latest insights about acute features of the Email Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The Major Players Covered in this Report:
Proofpoint, Inc (United States), Microsoft Defender (United States), Vade (France), Avanan (United State), Coro Cybersecurity (Israel), Abnormal Security (United States), Mimecast (United Kingdom), Cloudflare (United States), SlashNext Integrated (United States), SpamTitan (Ireland)
Definition:
Email security refers to the measures and protocols put in place to protect email systems from cyber threats, such as phishing attacks, malware, and spam. It includes various technologies and techniques used to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of email messages and their attachments. Email security solutions typically include email encryption, spam filtering, malware protection, email archiving, and data loss prevention. The email security market refers to the global market for products and services related to email security.
Market Trends:
• Rising use of email encryption solutions to protect sensitive information and comply with data privacy regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA.
• Increasing adoption of mobile email security solutions, which offer protection for mobile devices and remote workers accessing email on-the-go.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks targeting email systems, such as phishing attacks, malware, and ransomware, which is driving the demand for robust email security solutions.
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing use of email security solutions in the healthcare industry, which is subject to strict data privacy regulations and requires secure communication channels for sensitive patient information.
• Growing need for email security solutions in the education sector, which has seen a rise in cyber attacks targeting email systems and the personal data of students and staff.
The market is segmented by Global Email Security Market Breakdown by Application (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise) by Type (Spam filters, Anti-virus, Encryption) by Component (Solution, Service) by Deployment (On – Premise, Cloud) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Email Security market report:
- Detailed consideration of Email Security market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
- Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
- In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Email Security market-leading players.
- Email Security market latest innovations and major procedures.
- Favorable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
- Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Email Security market for forthcoming years.
What key data is demonstrated in this Email Security market report?
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period
• Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Email Security market between 2023 and 2028
• Precise estimation of the size of the Email Security market and its contribution to the parent market
• Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
• Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
• Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Detailed TOC of Email Security Market Research Report-
- Email Security Introduction and Market Overview
- Email Security Market, by Application [Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise]
- Email Security Industry Chain Analysis
- Email Security Market, By type [Spam filters, Anti-virus, Encryption]
- Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2017-2022E)
- Industry Value ($) by Region (2017-2022E)
- Email Security Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Major Region of Email Security Market
i) Email SecuritySales
ii) Email SecurityRevenue & market share
- Major Companies List
- Conclusion
