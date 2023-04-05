Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Deloitte, Whispli, ILLIX

Stay up-to-date with Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Hardware as a service (HaaS) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Hardware as a service (HaaS) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Hardware as a service (HaaS) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Deloitte (United States), NAVEX Global, Inc. (United States), SAI Global (Australia), GAN Integrity Inc. (United States), Convercent (United States), EthicsGlobal (Mexico), Whispli Inc (Australia), RIDDLE COMPLIANCE CONSULTING, LLC. (United States), ComplianceLine, LLC (United States), ILLIX (Brazil)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Hardware as a service (HaaS) market to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprise) by Type (Hardware, Professional Services) by Hardware Model (Platform as a Service, Desktop/PC as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Device as a Service) by Deployment Type (Cloud based, On premise) by Distribution Channel (Direct sales, Distributor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Hardware as a service (HaaS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 148 Million at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 119Million
Definition:
Hardware as a service (HaaS) is an innovative service, that contemporary offers the elimination of stress and expense of buying hardware. However, it is a managed solution which provides a rental agreement that combines maintenance and support with the latest technology. HaaS offers to use Internet Protocol (IP) connections in order to utilize the computing power of remote hardware. Hardware as a service has the most popular types of HaaS models which are classified as cloud computing services in which data is stored and active computing hardware is also done, this also helps individual businesses to lease computing power, rather than invest in additional on-site hardware.
Market Trends:
• Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Government and Construction Sector
• Growing Need to Adopt New IT Solutions with Modern Consumer Trends across the World
Market Drivers:
• Growing Demand for Efficient Management in It and Telecommunication Sector
• Increase in Demand for Haas from the IT and Telecom Industry
Market Opportunities:
• Rapid Growth Of On-Demand Services in the Consumer World
• Growing High Awareness about Hardware as a Service among Users and Technological Developments
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Hardware as a service (HaaS) Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Hardware as a service (HaaS)
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Deloitte (United States), NAVEX Global, Inc. (United States), SAI Global (Australia), GAN Integrity Inc. (United States), Convercent (United States), EthicsGlobal (Mexico), Whispli Inc (Australia), RIDDLE COMPLIANCE CONSULTING, LLC. (United States), ComplianceLine, LLC (United States), ILLIX (Brazil)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market Study Table of Content
Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Hardware, Professional Services] in 2023
Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market by Application/End Users [SMEs, Large Enterprise]
Global Hardware as a service (HaaS) Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Hardware as a service (HaaS) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Hardware as a service (HaaS) (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
