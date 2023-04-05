Insurance Analytics Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Tableau, Zywave, Majesco

Stay up-to-date with Insurance Analytics Software Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Insurance Analytics Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Insurance Analytics Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Insurance Analytics Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as InsuredMine (United States), Tableau (United States), PerfectQuote (United States), Vertafore, Inc. (United States), Moody's Analytics, Inc (United States), Zywave (United States), Majesco (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), SAS (United States), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Applied (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Guidewire Software, Inc. (United States), OpenText Corporation (Canada)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Insurance Analytics Software market to witness a CAGR of 16.69% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs) by Type (Cloud-Based, On-premises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 7191Million
Definition:
Insurance analytics software analyzes insurance-related data. Insurance companies use these solutions to reduce fraudulent activity, drive customer interactions, price their products and automate product recommendations. Insurance agencies leverage these solutions to inform strategic decision-making, enable the self-service of policies, identify potential opportunities for cost savings, and price premiums. Besides, insurance analytics software carries out deep data analysis on customer and operational data, allowing organizations to become more efficient and effective. Insurance analytics solutions connect to various data sources within an insurance agency. These solutions also typically integrate with financial services CRM software.
Market Trends:
• The Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based Solutions
Market Drivers:
• Rapid Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making
• The Complexity of Risk Is Rising Due To Climate Change, Terrorism and Cybercrime
• Lack of Integration with Legacy Systems
• The Rapidly Growing Insurance Sector
• Regulatory Pressure is Also Fueling the Demand
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Adoption of IoT Insurance
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Insurance Analytics Software Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Insurance Analytics Software
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: InsuredMine (United States), Tableau (United States), PerfectQuote (United States), Vertafore, Inc. (United States), Moody's Analytics, Inc (United States), Zywave (United States), Majesco (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), SAS (United States), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Applied (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Guidewire Software, Inc. (United States), OpenText Corporation (Canada)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Insurance Analytics Software Market Study Table of Content
Insurance Analytics Software Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Cloud-Based, On-premises] in 2023
Insurance Analytics Software Market by Application/End Users [Large Enterprises, SMEs]
Global Insurance Analytics Software Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Insurance Analytics Software Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Insurance Analytics Software (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
