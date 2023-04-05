Customers Who Want to Own the New 2023 Toyota Tacoma Can Now Do So at the Baierl Toyota Dealership

Baierl Toyota Has Now Added the 2023 Toyota Tacoma to its Inventory

MARS, Pa., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Baierl Toyota dealership in the Mars area has announced that the latest addition to its impressive lineup, the 2023 Toyota Tacoma, is now available for customers who wish to own it. The 2023 Tacoma is a mid-size pickup truck designed for versatility and reliability. It has a durable, stylish exterior with features such as LED headlights and a composite bed.

Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 2023 Tacoma can produce 278 hp of power and 265 lb.-ft. of torque, making it capable of towing up to 6,800 pounds. The Tacoma also has a fuel economy rating of up to 24 miles per gallon on the highway, making it an efficient option for drivers who need a truck for regular commutes.

Inside, the 2023 Tacoma is spacious and comfortable, equipped with the latest technology features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration and a suite of driver assistance features for safety.

The Baierl Toyota dealership provides a no-pressure sales environment where customers can explore and test drive the new 2023 Toyota Tacoma. They also offers flexible financing options, making it easier for customers to own their dream truck.

Customers can schedule a test drive by visiting the dealership's website https://www.baierltoyota.com/ or contacting their sales representative at 724-427-1335. Customers can also visit the dealership at 19045 Perry Hwy, Mars, PA 16046, for more information on the 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

The dealership takes pride in presenting the newest 2023 Toyota Tacoma to its customers and is excited about assisting them in finding the ideal truck that meets their requirements.

