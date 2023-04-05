Globally Popular Communications Tool Is Put Up For Sale

Message House

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Message House toolkit at messagehouse.com, a renowned communications resource used by major organizations worldwide, is now available for acquisition. This is a unique opportunity for global communications firms seeking to expand their client base and elevate their presence on the international stage.

The Message House Toolkit has been downloaded by over 1,200 organizations from 77 countries in the past year, including industry leaders such as Alibaba, Apple, BASF, Boeing, Deloitte, ExxonMobil, IBM, Microsoft, NHS, Oracle, Rolls-Royce, Shell, Swiss Re, Tencent, Thomson Reuters, UScellular, and the Welsh Government. Prominent international organizations, including the UN World Food Programme, the European Parliament, and the Ford Foundation have also downloaded the toolkit.

According to a LinkedIn survey of over 50,000 communication professionals worldwide, 25% use the Message House method, and a third are familiar with the approach. This highlights the brand’s strong industry presence and underscores the value of owning the Message House Toolkit.

Acquiring the Message House Toolkit presents a golden opportunity for communications firms seeking a shortcut to greater international visibility and a more global client base. By owning the toolkit, these firms can leverage its widespread use as a powerful lead generator for acquiring new clients worldwide, positioning them as industry leaders and experts in strategic communications.

The assets for sale include the Message House website, key internet domains, the US Trademark for “message house,” the Message House Toolkit consisting of an eBook, templates, and educational animated videos, as well as associated social media handles and the book “The Message House Method” (ISBN 979-8987080337), available on Amazon.com.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.messagehouse.org/4sale to learn more about this exceptional opportunity and submit their inquiries.

About Message House

Message House is a widely recognized brand in the global communications industry, offering a versatile and highly effective communications toolkit. It has been downloaded by leading companies, governments, NGOs, educational institutions, and public sector organizations. The Message House Toolkit provides a systematic approach to crafting, organizing, and delivering compelling messages that resonate with target audiences. It is a valuable asset for any communications firm seeking to expand its influence and client base.

For more information, please visit www.messagehouse.org/4sale.

