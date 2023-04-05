Submit Release
WHITCHURCH, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Official Staunton Chess Company is a UK-based company that has been providing high-quality chess sets, boards, and accessories for over a century. The company has a rich history that dates back to the mid-19th century when Howard Staunton, an English chess player, popularized a new style of chess pieces that became known as Staunton chess sets.

The company is known for its range of Staunton chess sets, which are designed to meet the exacting standards of serious chess players. Each set is crafted from high-quality materials, such as wood, bone, and ivory, and is finished with exquisite attention to detail. The company's commitment to quality and craftsmanship has earned it a reputation as one of the most respected and trusted names in the world of chess.

The founders of The Official Staunton Chess Company were passionate about chess and recognized the importance of providing players with high-quality chess sets. Their commitment to excellence and attention to detail is reflected in every product they offer. The company's sets are not only beautiful but also functional, providing players with a satisfying and challenging playing experience.

In addition to its range of Staunton chess sets, The Official Staunton Chess Company also offers a variety of chess boards and accessories. Each product is carefully designed to meet the needs of chess players of all levels and is crafted with the same level of attention to detail as the company's sets.

The company's exceptional customer service is also a key part of its success. The staff are knowledgeable and passionate about chess and are always available to provide advice and guidance to customers who are unsure about which set to choose.

The Official Staunton Chess Company is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products and services. Its dedication to quality and craftsmanship has earned it a loyal customer base from all over the world

