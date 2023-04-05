Benefits for the Self-Employed

First ever comprehensive benefits package for the 1099, self-employed, and gig worker.

VA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The daily 9 to 5 hustle is not for everyone. There are some people who excel on their own, especially when they are highly skilled at a particular kind of work. Being self-employed allows people to enjoy their independence and have the flexibility of working towards their own dreams. However, the usual benefits that a full-time job provides are often out of the picture. Fortunately, Gig Worker Solutions is finally here to provide individual professionals with the comprehensive benefits they deserve.

Inspired by the challenges entrepreneurs, gig workers, and other self-employed individuals experience, Gig Worker Solutions aims to make benefits more accessible to people who are outside the typical employer-employee relationship. Their mission is to empower self-employed workers by providing access to benefits that will help them thrive both personally and professionally.

Gig Worker Solutions is committed to creating a better future for the self-employed workforce. Essential benefits such as healthcare, retirement savings, and workers compensation, are just among the perks of availing a package with them.

Particularly, Gig Worker Solutions was specially made to cater to self-employed independents who are in the line of the following services: professional, home, creative, food, fitness, transportation, retail, and influencer. As the first-ever company that designed a comprehensive benefits package for the self-employed individual, they stay unmatched in the industry.

Aside from the comprehensive benefits package, Gig Worker Solutions also provides services for payroll and W2 management, tax strategies and 1099, and education and community support.

Another struggle freelancers face is the uncertainty of their future. With Gig Worker Solutions, they can also enjoy the benefits of a 401k retirement savings plan. On top of that, all of their members can enjoy the peace of mind of having guaranteed life insurance and even workers compensation in case of any injury or mishap.

Gig Worker Solutions is the perfect partner for every self-employed individual. They still value the independence of each individual, by making sure that benefits management is seamless and flexible. Through their unique software, every aspect of the benefits package is easy to manage. In just a span of 30 days or less, individuals can elect the benefits they like on their dashboard. Without a doubt, Gig Workers Solution does have the simplest benefit enrollment ever.

Gig Worker Solutions has officially broken barriers and changed the lives of many self-employed individuals. Visit their website at https://gigworkersolutions.com/ to know more about their comprehensive benefits packages.

“To the almost 73 million gig workers in the US, we hear you, we see you, and we are ready to serve you!” – said CEO Ryan Leggett

About Gig Worker Solutions

Gig Worker Solutions is the first-ever company that designed a comprehensive benefits package for self-employed individuals.