Haar Cloud Ltd. introduces new WordPress hosting services

Haar Cloud is proud to announce the launch of its new WordPress Hosting services for customers worldwide.
ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognised for delivering industry leading cloud solutions and tailor-made IT services, Haar Cloud expands its Managed Hosting range with new WordPress Hosting solutions. Now customers can create and publish their business website or blog with a fully managed and secure hosting optimized for WordPress.
“Our new hosting services will help our customers avoid all the technical aspects of WordPress installations and updates. At the same time, all WordPress hosting plans come with auto-updates, 24x7 support, cache optimization and a user friendly control panel”, said Dan Cotet, Haar Cloud Director.
The new WordPress Hosting solutions provide the latest technology, NVME SSD, 100% Uptime, 10Gbits servers, and Anti-DDoS protection.
Haar Hosting services are built specifically for WordPress sites and blogs and include:
- WordPress Hosting Small Plan provides 1 site/domain, 50GB cloud storage, 50GB bandwidth, among other features, such as free migration.
- WordPress Hosting Professional Plan provides 3 sites/domains, 75GB cloud storage, 150GB bandwidth, and 24/7 monitoring.
- WordPress Hosting Scale Plan provides 10 sites/domains, 100GB cloud storage, 500GB bandwidth, 24/7 monitoring and Cloudflare Premium.
"We are constantly working to improve our range of services and provide our customers with the best and latest technology," said Dan Cotet, co-founder of Haar Cloud and Director. "The new WordPress Hosting service is just one of the many more new services we are going to launch this year," he added.
The company believes the new range of managed hosting services will help all its customers on their journey to achieve excellence through technology. Haar Cloud is committed to being a trusted technology partner, providing its customers with best-in-class cloud technology, cyber security, and IT support services.
Customers can already access the new WordPress Hosting plans on the Haar Cloud client portal.
If you want to know more about Haar Cloud and Technology solutions, please visit www.hellohaar.com.
About Haar
Haar provides tailor made cloud and IT infrastructure services, all delivered by accredited technologies and certified experts, with 24x7 support included. We’re here to help you get the most from your technology with the best Cloud Infrastructure, Managed Hosting, Cyber Security and IT Consultancy solutions on the market.
For more information, please visit www.hellohaar.com.
