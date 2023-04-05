Huge Investment Opportunities in the Stock Images and Videos Market, The Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027-Arizton
Rising penetration of OTT platforms and cinematography is boosting the demand for stock videos.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the stock images and videos market will grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during 2021-2027.
There has been a huge need for stock footage from the OTT sector because of the rise in binge-watching demand from viewers for web series, movies, and documentaries as well as filming limitations in the filmmaking industry. However, affordability is also one of the key factors. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video were the only two leading platforms, but in recent times, several other names, like Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu TV, have popped up. Hence, filmmakers have many options to choose from to sell their content. The need to supply content quickly increases when there is a great demand for it. Consequently, this causes stock footage demand to soar.
Drone journalism is quickly gaining popularity because it can be used to capture footage from previously inaccessible locations without endangering the safety of the journalist or pilot in situations like political protests, war, national celebrations, conflict, extreme sports, and natural disasters. To meet this demand, Getty Images, Storyblocks, Shutterstock, and Pond5 have all increased the availability of their aerial photography. Hence, boosting the market for stock photos and videos.
SEGMENTATIONAL ANALYSIS
The global stock images and videos market is segmented into stock images and Stock videos. The market was dominated by the demand generated from stock images globally in terms of product. However, owing to the rising penetration of OTT platforms and cinematography, demand for stock videos is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Macrostock is a fragment of the traditional agencies – several of them have either been bought out or fused under one name. Microstock, born in 2005, is a business model that sources content from photographers and sells licenses at lower prices than traditional stock photography agencies, charging between USD 1 and USD 100. The global market in 2021 was dominated by revenue generated from macrostock, holding over 60% share.
The global stock images and videos market is segmented into the following segments based on the application: commercial & editorial. The two applications typically differentiate how the content is permitted to be used. Images labeled for editorial use are mostly employed in illustrating news. News outlets and journalists are typical end-users of the global stock images and videos market is highly dominated by demand for commercial purposes in 2021 and is expected to keep dominating the market in 2027.
RM-licensed images are often expensive and offer the option of exclusivity. They are traditionally licensed and are priced based on their use. RF-licensed images are cheaper than RM-licensed images, priced based on their size (in pixels). These non-exclusive images have a wide usage category with specific limits such as time. The global RM stock images & videos held a higher share in 2021 and are expected to reach over USD 4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.
The Global Stock Images and Videos Market is segmented into the following segments based on the end-user, including marketers, films & tv producers, media & publishing, & businesses & individual creators. Marketers and film & TV producers were the highest revenue generators holding around 60% stock videos and stock images market share in 2021.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS & ACTIVITIES
On December 13th, 2021, Getty Images announced that it would become a publicly traded company within the first half of 2022.
On March 30th, 2021, Getty Images announced the acquisition of Unsplash, a free photo library and community. This acquisition is anticipated to bring further advancements in the market.
On September 7th, 2021, Shutterstock announced the acquisition of PicMonkey, a graphic design and image editing software. This acquisition is anticipated to complement Shutterstock's content subscriptions and expand audience reach.
On October 26th, 2021, Shutterstock introduced Flex 25 Plan + Creative Workflow Tools. This is a multimedia subscription for single users that allows the download of stock images and stock videos indistinctly.
KEY VENDORS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Adobe Stock
Getty Images
Visual China Group
Shutterstock
123rf
Agence France-Presse (AFP)
Agefotostock
Alamy
AP Images
Artlist
Can Stock Photo
Coinaphoto
Death to Stock
Depositphotos
Dissolve
Dreamstime
East News
Envato
Fotosearch
ImagineChina
Masterfile
The Mega Agency
Newscom
Photofolio
Pixta
Pond5
PR Photos
Redux Pictures
Reuters Images
SilverHub Media
Stocksy
SuStock Videotock
imagesbazaar
Videvo
PEXELS
NHK Video Bank
Nippon News
Motion Array
Storyblocks
WENN
ZUMA Press
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product: Still Images and Videos
License: Royalty-Free (RF) and Rights-Managed (RM)
Source: Macrostock and Microstock
Application: Commercial and Editorial
End-user: Marketers, TV & Film Producers, Media & Publishing Companies, and Business & Individual Creators
Geography: North America (US and Canada), Europe (The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, and Turkey), APAC (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Thailand), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru), Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Nigeria)
