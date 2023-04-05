At a CAGR of 9.5% Impact Investing Market is gauge to reach $6 trillion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES USA/CANADA , UNITED STATES , April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Investing Market by Sector (Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, Energy, Housing, Others), by Investor (Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Throughout the years, the impact investing market has grown significantly, propelled by a number of important trends and growth factors. The spike in interest in social impact investments, which provide both financial returns and favorable social or environmental results, is one significant development. Investors are increasingly giving investments that address climate change and other environmental concerns, such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and green infrastructure, priority, which is another trend in the impact investing sector.

As investors use data and analytics to gauge the social and environmental impact of their investments and find new investment opportunities, technology is now playing an increasingly significant role in impact finance. A variety of social, environmental, and economic concerns are driving the market for impact investment, which is expanding quickly overall.

Major market participants are also employing a variety of techniques to up the rivalry and provide their clients with better services. For instance, Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) introduced its 1GT growth-oriented private equity platform in November 2022 with a focus on businesses working to combat climate change. To reach net zero aims, the platform will concentrate on businesses that will collectively "avoid or eliminate" one gigaton of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions from Earth's atmosphere by 2050.

Segment Review

The global impact investing market is segmented on the basis of sector, investor, and region. On the basis of sector, it is divided into education, agriculture, healthcare, energy, housing and others. On the basis of investor, it is classified into individual investors, institutional investors and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Impacting Factors :

* Surge in demand from investors seeking both financial returns and social or environmental impact

* Increase in awareness of the need to address social and environmental challenges

* Government support and policies to promote impact investing

* Challenges in achieving both financial returns and social or environmental impact

* Limited understanding of impact investing among investors and the general public

* Rise in demand for impact investment products from institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals

* Collaboration between impact investors, government, and other stakeholders to address social and environmental challenges

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the impact investing market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing impact investing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the impact investing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global impact investing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Impact Investing Market Report Highlights :

Sector

Education

Agriculture

Healthcare

Energy

Housing

Others

Investor

Individual Investors

Institutional Investors

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blueorchard finance ltd, Bridges fund management ltd., Vital Capital, Reinvestment fund, Manulife Investment Management., Bain capital, Leapfrog investments, Omidyar network

