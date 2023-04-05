Ezzi Vision brings an innovative range of diaphragm pumps

Ezzi Vision, a leading supplier and distributor of vacuum pumps and other related equipment across Australia and New Zealand.
CHIRNSIDE PARK, VIC , AUSTRALIA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezzi Vision, a leading supplier and distributor of vacuum pumps and other related equipment across Australia and New Zealand, has lately released an innovative range of diaphragm pumps.
With the use of diaphragm vacuum pumps, industries can easily handle liquids with different viscosity levels or liquids containing suspended solids. Thanks to this pump’s special design configurations and the materials used, it can also safely and efficiently handle certain chemicals. To be precise, these pumps are helpful for various laboratory applications, like multitask filtration, vacuum distillation, and gel drying.
A spokesperson for Ezzi Vision said, “Our new range of diaphragm pumps is the result of our years of research and development and we are very proud to provide high-quality products to the customers. At Ezzi Vision, we have worked with full dedication to ensure that our pumps are not only reliable and highly efficient but also easy to maintain and use.”
Ezzi Vision’s diaphragm pumps also use a type of positive displacement pump for using a flexible diaphragm for moving fluids. These are highly durable and efficient, making them a good choice for industrial applications. These are also built with the highest quality standards, using premium materials and technology for delivering outstanding reliability and performance.
The Ezzi Vision’s range of diaphragm pumps consists of various models to meet different industrial requirements. Some of their most popular diaphragm pumps are diaphragm gas pumps, micro gas pumps, solenoid diaphragm liquid pumps, micro gas pumps, and diaphragm liquid pumps. They are also available in various materials, including PTFE and stainless steel, for meeting distinct temperature and chemical requirements.
One of the major features of Ezzi Vision’s diaphragm pumps is the low noise level. It means that these pumps can operate at lesser noise levels, making them perfect for use in medical and laboratory applications where noise levels must be kept minimum. Furthermore, the pumps are easier to maintain with fewer moving parts without the need of changing any oil.
Another vital feature of the company’s diaphragm pumps is their compatibility with mechanical booster pumps. The mechanical booster pumps help in increasing the vacuum level of a system and they are also used along with diaphragm pumps for attaining a specific vacuum level.
The spokesperson further mentioned, “At Ezzi Vision, we believe that our latest range of diaphragm pumps will deliver outstanding reliability and performance to the customers. Whether it’s a medical facility, laboratory, or industrial setting, the pumps are curated for exceeding the expectations of the users.”
Ezzi Vision's diaphragm pumps are even sustainable and intended to operate with minimal consumption of energy. It means that they only just offer excellent performance but even decrease energy bills with minimal carbon emissions.
Aside from their diaphragm pumps, Ezzi Vision even provides other vacuum technology solutions, such as turbo molecular pumps, diffusion pumps, and rotary vane pumps. Their team of experienced technicians and engineers is also committed to offering the highest level of support to the customers. This ensures their vacuum systems run at their highest efficiency and reliability. Visit the company’s official website to find more information about the latest diaphragm pumps.
About Ezzi Vision
Ezzi Vision is one of the top suppliers and distributors of premium vacuum pumps and vacuum-related equipment in Australia and New Zealand. They even offer an extensive range of industrial and scientific pumps, Edwards vacuum pumps, diaphragm pumps, thin film coating systems, and more. They have a team of experienced engineers for guiding you through the best possible options as per the needs of the customers.
