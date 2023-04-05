Hyliion Hypertruck ERX Demo Vehicle Featured at the Appalachian RNG Conference

Hypertruck ERX demo vehicle delivering frac sand with Detmar Logistics Winter testing for the Hypertruck ERX powertrain

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday April 19, 2023, a Hyliion Hypertruck ERX demo unit will be the star of the premiere Appalachian Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Conference participants will have a unique opportunity to see and ride in the Hypertruck ERX powertrain-equipped Peterbilt 579 truck that offers net-carbon-negative emissions solutions for electrified fleets when fueled with RNG. Ride and drive participants will be able to experience unmatched acceleration and reduced cabin noise with the electric drive.

Hyliion was launched by Founder and CEO Thomas Healy in Pittsburgh in 2015 to develop technology that would deliver the practical advantages of hybrid and electric technology to commercial fleets. Collaborating with leading fleets and industry partners, Hyliion is accelerating innovation while reducing costs and reducing or negating carbon emissions.

“We are excited to have Hyliion, a company with local roots and a leader in the next generation of commercial vehicles at the conference,” said Tom Gellrich CEO and Founder of H2-CCS. “Having a Hypertruck ERX demo vehicle will provide attendees with immediate exposure how Hyliion is leading the way in bringing the future forward.”

Aiming for lower emissions is challenging in light of changing policies, regulations, vehicle technology, and fueling infrastructure. Hyliion is cementing its position in the market through early electrification adopters. Hyliion’s technology team has spent several recent months conducting on-road testing and validation, including both hot and cold weather testing. Hyliion plans to complete emissions-related certification and begin production in 2023.

At the conference, Bobby Cherian, Hyliion SVP of Government Affairs, will participate in the Fleet Managers Point of View Panel Discussion, where he will provide insights from his experience with fleet customers who are assessing alternative fuel options including electrification, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen, as well as Hyliion’s approach to working with partners like Cummins and Hyzon to influence innovation and adoption. “I’m excited to be able to participate in this discussion and share Hyliion’s perspective on sustainability in the trucking industry and the huge opportunity we have in RNG as an accessible fuel that can help fleets jumpstart their path to electrification,” said Cherian.

The panel will be moderated by Lynn Lyon, Director of Sustainable Transportation at U.S. Gain, a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy. “The conversation will address transportation needs in Appalachia including the transit, energy, industrial, and waste industries. The fleets will share the obstacles they are facing and the opportunities they see for adding more renewable natural gas-powered vehicles to their fleets.,” said Lyon.



