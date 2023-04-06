Recognizing Innovators, Disruptors, and Reformers Who Improve the Civil and Criminal Justice System's Status Quo

Foundation for Improvement of Justice Paul H. Chapman Award

The Foundation for Improvement of Justice Is Seeking Nominations for the Annual Paul H. Chapman Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for Improvement of Justice exists to recognize innovative individuals or organizations who have successfully impacted or changed the civil or criminal justice system in the United States. Every year, up to 10 nominees from across the U.S. are honored for their accomplishments. The deadline for nominations is May 15, 2023.

Organizations or individuals who are effecting change in legal reform, crime prevention, child protection, speeding the process, crime victims' rights, alternative sentencing, lowering the cost, improvements to the civil litigation process or other significant efforts may be nominated for the annual Paul H. Chapman Awards. Winners will receive an award and $10,000 in recognition of their proven contributions to reform and disruption of the status quo in civil or criminal justice systems. A banquet will be held in their honor on Sept. 30, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

The selection process is unique in that all nominations are submitted without any identifying data about the individuals or organizations. The selection committee votes strictly on their proven accomplishments and outcomes without regard to any demographic information, political or religious affiliations. Justice is truly blind in this award process. There is one non-voting, neutral director who receives and verifies the nominations before presenting all non-identifying summaries to the voting members.

Since the Foundation's creation in 1984, it has honored 286 winners from 43 different states and the District of Columbia. More than 2.8 million dollars have been awarded to those who have made a significant impact on our justice system. Past winners include crime victims, whistleblowers, legal entrepreneurs, hospital administrators, attorneys, law makers, law enforcement, moms and dads, dog trainers, and unintentional heroes proving that anyone can have a positive impact on justice.

Shawn O'Connor, Executive Director for the Foundation for Improvement of Justice, encourages others to get involved by nominating deserving individuals or organizations. "A board member invited me to attend the 2019 awards banquet. I was so moved by the winners' ability to not only see a problem, but to also find and implement a solution to the problem that benefited countless others. A hospital ER devised a plan to reduce the number of repeat gun shot victims from gang violence. A high school student encouraged his mom to change a law in Florida that would allow his homeless peers access to their personal legal documents. Indigenous women in Alaska fought to pass legislation that would close legal loopholes and create better outcomes for victims of sexual and domestic assaults. A financial businessman provided access to funding for civil litigation that made access to justice more available for those who otherwise couldn't afford it. I sat in awe of these seemingly ordinary people who were impacting justice in extraordinary ways. I knew I wanted to be a part of the Foundation for Improvement of Justice and in 2022, I became the Executive Director. It is incredibly rewarding to read all of the inspiring nominations."

About The Foundation for Improvement of Justice:

The Foundation was established in 1984 by Paul Chapman using an endowment from his mother, Zena Chapman. The Foundation does not seek financial funding. Endowment earnings fund the awards program. The sole purpose of the organization is to contribute to the improvement of justice by rewarding nominees who have made a unique difference. A volunteer Board of Directors governs the Foundation.