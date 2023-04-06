IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

TIMMY WOODS "DONALD TRUMP HANDBAG" Signed by Stormy Daniels available with limited edition handbags

TIMMY WOODS "DONALD TRUMP HANDBAG" Signed by Stormy Daniels available with limited edition handbags

The one of a kind handbag signed by Stormy Daniels is a great conversation handbag”
— Timmy Woods
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity handbag Designer TIMMY WOODS BEVERLY HILLS, whose handbags are worn by Hollywood’s biggest stars announced today that her TRUMP

AMERICA handbag are available nationwide The Trump handbag is adorned with Swarovski crystals with Timmy’s traditional polished wood handbag is signed by Stormy Daniels herself.

Pictures attached, the one signed by Stormy Daniels is available for $4,500.00 there is only one with Stormy Daniels signature on it, the other handbags in the same style sell for $1,500.00 each and there are a limited number of them avail. Timmy Woods has been a handbag designer for over 30 yrs, the biggest stars in hollywood carry her handbags, Sarah Jessica Parker, among many other stars, Former First Lady Hilary Clinton received the very first White House Handbag during the Clinton Administration. Michelle Obama also received the White House while she was First Lady.

Timmy Woods is a globally renowned premiere handbag designer whose custom and one-of-a-kind wooden and leather handbags have been showcased internationally on television, in print, in select online stores both major and boutique, and on runways and red carpets.

Timmy Woods designer handbags have gained extreme popularity and acclaim in the fashion world, as well as on many programs, including the Jupiter Shop Channel in Japan, TVSN Australia, HSN, QVC USA, and the Thai Home Shopping Network, to name a few.

When it comes to designing personalized unique handbags, Timmy has become a preeminent fashion pioneer and a household name - Timmy's designs have been worn or shown in many fashion spreads, red carpet events and galas, as well as many Hollywood premieres. Timmy has a design for everyone, from affordable fashion accessories, to impressive one-of-a-kind Swarovski crystal-studded gems like the White House handbag.

A limited number of TRUMP handbags are avail at www.timmywoods.com

Anyone wishing to see the bags and purchase can go to www.timmywoods.com

ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here

You just read:

TIMMY WOODS "DONALD TRUMP HANDBAG" Signed by Stormy Daniels available with limited edition handbags

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
Company/Organization
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
3042 N keystone St
Burbank, California, 91504
United States
(323) 366-2796
Visit Newsroom
About

neal public relations is a full service pr firm in los Angeles ca

http://www.nealpublicrelations.com

More From This Author
TIMMY WOODS "DONALD TRUMP HANDBAG" Signed by Stormy Daniels available with limited edition handbags
The #1 Amazon Best Selling Book“SNOW MOON” Being Turned into a Feature Film Kevin Sorbo stars
The #1 Amazon Best Selling Book“SNOW MOON” Being Turned into a Feature Film Kevin Sorbo stars
View All Stories From This Author