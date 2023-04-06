TIMMY WOODS "DONALD TRUMP HANDBAG" Signed by Stormy Daniels available with limited edition handbags
TIMMY WOODS "DONALD TRUMP HANDBAG" Signed by Stormy Daniels available with limited edition handbags
The one of a kind handbag signed by Stormy Daniels is a great conversation handbag”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity handbag Designer TIMMY WOODS BEVERLY HILLS, whose handbags are worn by Hollywood’s biggest stars announced today that her TRUMP
— Timmy Woods
AMERICA handbag are available nationwide The Trump handbag is adorned with Swarovski crystals with Timmy’s traditional polished wood handbag is signed by Stormy Daniels herself.
Pictures attached, the one signed by Stormy Daniels is available for $4,500.00 there is only one with Stormy Daniels signature on it, the other handbags in the same style sell for $1,500.00 each and there are a limited number of them avail. Timmy Woods has been a handbag designer for over 30 yrs, the biggest stars in hollywood carry her handbags, Sarah Jessica Parker, among many other stars, Former First Lady Hilary Clinton received the very first White House Handbag during the Clinton Administration. Michelle Obama also received the White House while she was First Lady.
Timmy Woods is a globally renowned premiere handbag designer whose custom and one-of-a-kind wooden and leather handbags have been showcased internationally on television, in print, in select online stores both major and boutique, and on runways and red carpets.
Timmy Woods designer handbags have gained extreme popularity and acclaim in the fashion world, as well as on many programs, including the Jupiter Shop Channel in Japan, TVSN Australia, HSN, QVC USA, and the Thai Home Shopping Network, to name a few.
When it comes to designing personalized unique handbags, Timmy has become a preeminent fashion pioneer and a household name - Timmy's designs have been worn or shown in many fashion spreads, red carpet events and galas, as well as many Hollywood premieres. Timmy has a design for everyone, from affordable fashion accessories, to impressive one-of-a-kind Swarovski crystal-studded gems like the White House handbag.
A limited number of TRUMP handbags are avail at www.timmywoods.com
Anyone wishing to see the bags and purchase can go to www.timmywoods.com
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here