EdTech Council, the educational technology hub for EdTech companies released a list of Top 10 best EdTech Events 2023

EdTech Council, the educational technology hub based in London, UK for global EdTech companies released a list of Top 10 best EdTech Events 2023
EdTech World Forum aims to be a leading global education conference in London. It's focus is on EdTech Platforms, EdTech Investments, Digital Learning (https://edtechconferences.london/)”
— EdTech Council
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTech Council, world's leading educational technology hub based in London, UK for global EdTech companies today released a list of Top 10 best EdTech Events 2023 and EdTech Conferences 2023.
As one of leading education technology EdTech events based in London, UK, EdTech World Forum aims to be a leading global education conference in London. It's focus is on EdTech Platforms, EdTech Investments, Digital Learning, Distant Learning, Elearning, E-Learning, Online learning and Gamification and EdTech Market Size. For more info visit: https://edtechconferences.london
BETT Show - London, UK (January 25-28, 2023) - https://www.bettshow.com/
The BETT Show is one of the largest EdTech events in the world, with over 800 exhibitors and 34,000 attendees. It features a range of keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops that explore the latest trends and innovations in education technology.
SXSW EDU - Austin, USA (March 6-9, 2023) - https://www.sxswedu.com/
SXSW EDU is an event that explores the latest developments in education technology. It features a mix of keynotes, panels, and workshops that cover everything from personalized learning to virtual reality in the classroom.
ASU+GSV Summit - San Diego, USA (April 10-12, 2023) - https://www.asugsvsummit.com/
The ASU+GSV Summit is a large-scale event that brings together education innovators, investors, and policymakers. Attendees can expect to see a range of keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering everything from K-12 education to lifelong learning.
EdTechXEurope - London, UK (June 20-21, 2023) - https://impactx2050.com/edtechx/home
EdTechXEurope is a conference that explores the latest trends and innovations in education technology. Attendees can expect to hear from thought leaders and innovators from across the industry, as well as to see demos of the latest products and services in the EdTech space.
ISTE Conference & Expo - Philadelphia, USA (June 26-29, 2023) - https://www.iste.org/events/Conference
The ISTE Conference & Expo is an event that focuses on integrating technology into education. It features a range of keynotes, panels, and workshops that cover everything from digital citizenship to STEM education.
Learning Technologies - London, UK (February 1-2, 2023) - https://www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/
Learning Technologies is an event that explores the latest developments in workplace learning and development. It features a mix of keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that cover everything from e-learning to mobile learning.
OEB Global - Berlin, Germany (November 29-December 1, 2023) - https://oeb.global/
OEB Global is a conference that explores the latest trends and innovations in digital education. Attendees can expect to hear from thought leaders and innovators from across the industry, as well as to see demos of the latest products and services in the EdTech space.
Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) - Orlando, USA (January 24-27, 2023) - https://www.fetc.org/
FETC is a conference that explores the latest trends and innovations in education technology. Attendees can expect to see a range of keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering everything from classroom technology to virtual learning.
EdSurge Fusion - TBD (2023) - https://www.edsurge.com/events
EdSurge Fusion is an event that explores the latest trends and innovations in education technology. Attendees can expect to hear from thought leaders and innovators from across the industry, as well as to see demos of the latest products and services in the EdTech space.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.