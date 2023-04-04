Top 10 FinTech Conferences 2023 List released by IoT Magazine (UK)

Money20/20 - Las Vegas, USA (October 22-25, 2023) - https://us.money2020.com/
Money20/20 is a large-scale event that brings together the brightest minds in finance, business, and technology. It features a mix of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that explore the latest trends and innovations in fintech.
Finovate - New York City, USA (April 25-27, 2023) - https://informaconnect.com/finovate-spring/
Finovate is a conference that focuses on the intersection of finance and technology. Attendees can expect to see live demos of cutting-edge products and services from fintech startups, established companies, and everything in between.
LendIt Fintech - New York City, USA (May 8-9, 2023) - https://www.lendit.com/usa/2023
LendIt Fintech is a conference that explores the latest trends and technologies in lending and finance. It features a mix of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that cover everything from online lending to blockchain-based finance.
Singapore FinTech Festival - Singapore (November 13-17, 2023) - https://www.fintechfestival.sg/
The Singapore FinTech Festival is a large-scale event that brings together fintech innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world. Attendees can expect to see exhibitions, demos, and pitches from startups and established companies alike, as well as a range of keynote speeches and panel discussions.
MoneyConf - Dublin, Ireland (June 5-7, 2023) - https://moneyconf.com/
MoneyConf is an event that explores the latest developments in finance and technology. It features a mix of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that cover everything from cryptocurrency to mobile payments.
Future of Fintech - New York City, USA (June 14-16, 2023) - https://www.cbinsights.com/research-future-of-fintech/
The Future of Fintech conference is focused on exploring the latest trends and innovations in fintech, from AI-powered investing to blockchain-based payments. Attendees can expect to hear from thought leaders and innovators from across the industry.
The Payment Show - London, UK (TBD) - https://thepaymentshow.com/
The Payment Show is a conference that explores the latest trends and innovations in payments. Attendees can expect to hear from industry leaders and startups alike, as well as to see demos of the latest products and services in the payments space.
Innovate Finance Global Summit - London, UK (TBD) - https://www.innovatefinance.com/events/innovate-finance-global-summit-2023/
The Innovate Finance Global Summit is a conference that brings together fintech innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world. Attendees can expect to see a range of keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering everything from banking to blockchain.
Fintech Week - London, UK (TBD) - https://www.fintechweek.com/
Fintech Week is a series of events that explore the latest developments in fintech. Attendees can expect to see exhibitions, keynotes, and panel discussions covering everything from payments to digital identity.
