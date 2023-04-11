TeamWRX Staffing Opens First Recruiting Office in Hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

The team is ecstatic to have a home in College Park to continue building an all-star workforce in the Metro area.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamWRX Staffing, an award-winning, culture-driven company, announced today the opening of its first recruiting branch in its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

The new office is located in College Park, GA, and will provide immediate contingent employee placement and the scheduling of long-term staffing in the Metro Atlanta area.

"I am thrilled to announce the opening of our new branch in the south region of Atlanta, Georgia!" said Justin Rainer, CEO of TeamWRX Staffing. "This expansion reflects our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and recruits in the region. I can't wait to see the positive impact our new office will have on our clients, recruits, and the community."

TeamWRX Staffing is an Inc. 5000 company and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. The company has also won Best in Staffing for Talent and Clients for the past two years and has been awarded the Pacesetter Award in Atlanta for massive business growth. Additionally, TeamWRX Staffing has become the top provider of staffing for 100% of their enterprise-level clients.

The new office in College Park will be led by Branch Manager Melesa Gulisano, who’s led Atlanta’s branch operations for the past two years.

"The team is excited to have a home base!" said Gulisano. "TeamWRX Atlanta is looking forward to building great relationships with the community at our new office."

TeamWRX Staffing also provides staffing services in the Greater Savannah, Beaufort, SC, and Dallas-Fort Worth areas. For more information about TeamWRX Staffing, please visit www.teamwrxstaff.com.

###

About TeamWRX Staffing

TeamWRX is an award-winning, culture-driven company that provides immediate contingent employee placement and the scheduling of long-term staffing in the Metro Atlanta, Greater Savannah, Beaufort, SC, and Dallas Fort Worth areas. Our business is built on the foundation that superior customer service and heavy investment in the culture, training, and advancement of our teams produces extraordinary results.