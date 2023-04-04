Film Florida Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Podcasts

Some of the founding members of Film Florida are still very active in the organization today.”
— Gail Morgan, President
ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FilmFlorida, the state's only trade association that represents all sectors of the film, television, production and digital media/tech industry, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since starting primarily as an organization for local film commissioners, Film Florida membership has grown to also include individuals and companies that work in the industry, colleges and universities, students, labor organizations, film festivals, tourism entities, and others that support Florida's film, television and digital media production industry. The 25th anniversary will go throughout 2023.
"I am honored to be the President when the organization reaches such a special milestone. Being a volunteer-based organization is challenging as everyone has responsibilities outside the organization, and to sustain and grow over 25 years is a true testament to the members that have made up Film Florida," Gail Morgan, President of Film Florida said. "Some of the founding members of Film Florida are still very active in the organization today. The vision that started this organization 25 years ago is never forgotten and is still very strong due to the leadership of those that saw the need and continue to give their time, energy and effort to an industry that is part of the fabric of the state of Florida."
Film Florida's vision is to help create and maintain a sustainable, professional and productive entertainment production industry in Florida with an international reputation for excellence. The organization has an Executive Board, a Board of Directors, and member Committees and Councils. Functions of the organization include networking, professional development, working together to influence and solve industry issues, marketing and promoting Florida, participating in various film festivals, trade shows and conferences both in-state and around the world, and helping members gain credibility and exposure. Film Florida also maintains three grant/scholarship programs to help Florida filmmakers.
"Film Florida doesn't exist without the daily support of our members, those that give their time on a volunteer basis to ensure that Florida's film, television and digital media production industry continues to grow and get stronger," John Lux, Executive Director of Film Florida said. "Film Florida is funded entirely by the members so to have the support of those that work in the industry, to see our membership double in the last five years, shows that the organization is stronger than ever. Our mission is to continue to spread the message that Florida is open for business and welcomes the high wage, high tech jobs that will continue to help grow and diversify Florida's economy."
Twice a month, Film Florida connects with TV and Film industry professionals and provides updates about recent Florida productions with original episodes of the Film Florida Podcast. One of April’s featured guest is executive producer Chuck Malkus, who shares his Netflix “Heist” documentary series in addition to work towards an ESPN Emmy-nominated “Pin Kings” among several projects in the state.
About Film Florida: Film Florida is a state-wide not-for-profit entertainment production trade association that serves a leadership role in Florida’s film, TV, production and digital media/tech industry by representing all aspects of the business including film commissions, industry, labor, associations and education. The growing membership driven organization provides a network, a platform, and the benefits of playing an active part in solidifying Florida’s position as a major entertainment production destination, positive economic development driver and tourism generator. For more information about Film Florida visit FilmFlorida.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
John Lux
Film Florida
+1 407-494-6195
jlux@filmflorida.org