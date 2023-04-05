Bennabis Health Expands Medical Cannabis Dispensary Network into Washington, DC

Herbal Alternatives Joins Bennabis Health in Offering Medical Dispensary Network Discount

CRANFORD, NJ, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bennabis Health is making significant strides in expanding its reach across multiple states to achieve its mission of providing affordable medical cannabis to patients. The company has recently partnered with Herbal Alternatives, a dispensary in Washington, DC, to offer a 15% discount on medical cannabis purchases through the Bennabis Health Premium Membership. Herbal Alternatives is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients with the benefits of medical cannabis.

Herbal Alternatives, located in the heart of downtown Washington, DC, near Dupont Circle, is entrenched in patient advocacy and improving patients’ lives. Thriving off the personal experiences and perspectives of its team, Herbal Alternatives nurtures an environment that values culture and diversity. This empathy promotes a better experience that elevates the physical, emotional, and psychological wellness of its patients. Bennabis Health is focused on making medical cannabis more affordable. This partnership is in perfect alignment with their shared mission to help patients find a smooth path toward a better quality of life.

“We believe Bennabis Health is making significant strides in normalizing the use of medical cannabis as part of a patient's medical regimen,” said Jen Brunenkant, Marketing Manager at Herbal Alternatives. “We strongly support their goal to have health plans cover patients’ medical cannabis and look forward to providing Bennabis Health members with assistance in developing individualized cannabis-based regimens designed to address their specific needs,” she continued.

Bennabis Health and Herbal Alternatives Expand Medical Cannabis Access.

The partnership between Bennabis Health and Herbal Alternatives supports medical cannabis patients by extending a 15% discount on medical cannabis purchases through the Bennabis Health Premium Membership. Now operating in three states, a Bennabis Health Premium Membership offers medical cannabis patients savings in Network Dispensaries in New Jersey, New Mexico, and now Washington, DC.

To join Bennabis Health’s Dispensary Network or to learn more about its Membership Program, contact memberservices@bennabis.com or visit the website at www.bennabishealth.com.

About Bennabis Health: Bennabis Health makes medical cannabis understandable and affordable. Patients who join Bennabis Health receive medical cannabis discounts at Network Dispensaries as a membership benefit along with access to education. Bennabis Health is dedicated to filling the holes in the health insurance industry for medical cannabis patients.

