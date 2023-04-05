Arkyn appoints Martin Holm Nielsen as new CEO

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkyn today names co-founder Martin Holm Nielsen as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead the future growth and strategy for Arkyn’s best-in-class enterprise mobility solutions.
Holm Nielsen is an experienced tech entrepreneur within the SAP domain, and he has successfully exited a previous business, Invokers, to Trifork after which he transitioned to the role as CEO of the Smart Enterprise business area in Trifork.
With Holm Nielsen at the helm, Arkyn fuels the ambition to expand its foothold in the European market of mobility solutions for SAP that optimize maintenance operations in large field service and manufacturing companies.
“Mobile solutions on top of SAP are notoriously tricky to implement. Not only because SAP is an extremely complex backend, but also because we are catering to a group of maintenance technicians that are deeply specialized. They rightfully ask for digital tools that support their daily work processes seamlessly whilst delivering great user experience”, says Holm Nielsen. “With the Arkyn apps for maintenance, we have proven that the combination of stellar performance and ease-of-use delivers very fast return on investment by improving efficiency and master data quality while reducing the need for training”, he adds.
The Arkyn apps for maintenance operations interact seamlessly with SAP, and they are licensed as software-as-a-service, which is remarkable in the enterprise software market. The apps have proven their worth in multiple companies, and Arkyn very recently closed deals with two very high-end international brands that are both famous for their innovative take on products and processes in the manufacturing industry.
With his direct leadership style and ability to execute, Holm Nielsen has earned a reputation as an important role model in the tech industry, and the Arkyn Member of the Board, Jørn Larsen, founder and CEO of Trifork, is excited to welcome Holm Nielsen on board.
“I couldn’t imagine anyone better suited to debunk the myth of enterprise software as an opaque and bottomless pit of money. It doesn’t have to take years to implement, it doesn’t have to be ridden with expenses towards maintenance, service, and support. Martin Holm Nielsen has a proven track of creating digital solutions that match the requirements of the customers perfectly and deliver real business value to the enterprise”, says Larsen.
To enable high user adoption rates, Arkyn uses the best design practices from Apple and delivers real-time data synchronization through a middleware that allows for a harmonious and frictionless user experience.
