Arkyn raises EUR 1.4 million in funding round, led by Trifork Labs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkyn, a Danish B2B SaaS company that provides easy-to-use mobile apps for asset maintenance operations on top of SAP, has today announced a funding of EUR 1.4 million. The capital round was led by Trifork Labs and joined by Arkyn founders, management team, and other private investors.
The closing of this funding round is an important strategic step for Arkyn. With a recent shift in focus from aggressive growth to sustainable business in the venture capital market, Arkyn has brought Martin Holm Nielsen onboard, co-founder and newly appointed CEO, to build a solid foundation for future business operations.
Martin Holm Nielsen has successfully adapted the company strategy to current market conditions, and with the signing of two exclusive, international brands and the development of a much sought-after Planning & Scheduling solution, Arkyn is positioned on track to profitability. This capital round is a stamp of approval from investors as Arkyn expands its international foothold.
“The vote of confidence from our investors means a lot to us, as we fully understand how difficult the fundraising process has been to many of our peers. We are working hard to repay the trust by building new and deep customer relationships and thus accelerating our growth and expansion”, says Martin Holm Nielsen.
Arkyn has been building apps on top of SAP that targets field service and manufacturing companies since 2020. The apps are created to match the specific roles and responsibility of the maintenance workers with the features needed to complete their tasks.
