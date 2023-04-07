Bluetracs Expands Its Offering And Rebrands as SolvLive, A Comprehensive Security Solution Provider

– Bluetracs, a veteran leader in GPS-enabled loss mitigation for more than two decades announced today that it has officially rebranded as SolvLive.
Our new branding reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We look forward to continuing to serve our valued clients and providing them with the best possible service”
— Michael May, CEO
NORTHBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluetracs, a veteran leader in GPS-enabled loss mitigation for more than two decades announced today that it has officially rebranded as SolvLive, and will offer Bluetracs as one of its products in its comprehensive suite of security solutions.
The SolvLive suite of services, including advanced live GPS tracking, are now all together in one place. This strategic move allows the company to offer its customers an even wider array of services, including tracking paired with live video & audio, remote guard tours, video monitoring with access control and other services - all with 24/7, US-based support.
“Our new branding reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We look forward to continuing to serve our valued clients and providing them with the best possible service.” Said Mike May, CEO of SolvLive.
By offering this complete suite of services, SolvLive can not only ensure the safety and security of sites ranging from outdoor storage facilities and auto salvage yards to multi-family housing, but can also address the rise in retail theft and even robberies by offering the latest in GPS-enabled tracking devices for nationwide chains of pharmacies, banks and various retail stores.
With the growing cost of labor, companies and organizations of all sizes in almost every industry have had to cobble together disparate systems - at an enormous cost in some cases – in and attempt to deploy a complete security and loss mitigation system across their sites. SolvLive’s purpose is to offer these companies and organizations a true “one stop shop” to address all of their security and loss mitigation needs.
“Businesses are discovering that the traditional security guard approach is only sometimes the most effective solution for keeping their premises safe.” May Said, “Hiring more staff increases costs, and having more personnel present only sometimes guarantees that the sites are secure. Companies are beginning to explore alternative methods of safeguarding their properties,” He continued.
May has assembled an outstanding management team with deep industry experience. Team members formerly held key roles in building remote video monitoring company iVerify, GPS tracking business Spectrum ETS and other emerging companies in the video and tracking sector. The leadership team is highlighted on the company website www.SolvLive.com.
Media Contact: Deanna Hubert
Phone: 253.312.9135
Email: deanna.hubert@solvlive.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.