Cloud technology company Devoteam to expand in Lithuania with new Kaunas office

Devoteam, one of the world’s largest cloud technology companies, has opened a new office in Kaunas, continuing its expansion in Lithuania. The French company, which works with technology leaders Google, Microsoft and AWS, will partner with local university KTU to support the development of cloud technology specialists in Lithuania’s second largest city.

Over its more than 25 years of operations, Devoteam has expanded to 25 countries worldwide. It currently has more than 10,000 employees worldwide and hit EUR 1 billion in revenue last year.  Today the company employs 74 specialists In Lithuania across its offices in Vilnius and Kaunas.

Devoteam’s Kaunas office, which was established in March, will focus on the provision of cloud-managed services and continuous innovation, and will be the company’s main cloud services centre. In this way, the Kaunas team will support Devoteam’s mission to help clients achieve automation, smooth daily operations and other business-critical tasks.

Darius Janulevičius, Head of Devoteam Lithuania, notes that the company’s decision to be located close to a university training high-level specialists was no coincidence, and that Devoteam plans to play a key role in Kaunas’ ongoing development.

