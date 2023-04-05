Desperate: Vladivostok from Ukrainian Developer Mirowin Launched on Playstation VR

PM Studios (USA) and MiroWin (Ukraine) released an upcoming genre-defying bullet-hell shooter on PSVR.
KYIV, UKRAINE, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PM Studios and MiroWin, LLC released Desperate: Vladivostok, an upcoming genre-defying bullet-hell shooter on Playstation VR. In November 2022 game has been launched on Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. PSVR2 is the next platform in the plans.
Players are invited on a journey filled with furious fights and adrenaline shootouts accompanied by dynamic music. Along the way, dive into the criminal history in the post-Soviet cyberpunk setting and fight to the bitter end.
Desperate: Vladivostok’s Features include:
- A reactive gameplay experience - shoot, hit, and dodge in over 50 hand-crafted scenes throughout this furious combat puzzle.
- Challenge the world on the global leaderboards, fighting across multiple arenas accompanied by dynamic music and fend off endless waves of enemies.
- Well-developed comics and dialgue trees that place you as the central actor in an assassin's criminal story during a post-Soviet cyberpunk setting.
As a strong development team based in Ukraine and Speaking to IGN, Vladimir Kozinyi, CEO of Desperate: Vladivostok creator MiroWin studio, describes how they worked with this game and what it’s been like for him and his team members who have remained in their country during what is currently taking place:
“Several times a day an air alarm is activated, and we hide in bomb shelters – metro stations, house basements, car parkings and other places,” he says. “Due to the curfew, we are limited in our ability to be on the street, pharmacies and grocery stores are open less hours, [and] it is now not so easy to find the right medicine or get essential groceries. Missiles, military planes are flying over us. Someone sees the explosions with their own eyes. This is a nightmare and horror”.
Kozinyi notes that for MiroWin, there’s been a direct business impact – a number of clients are afraid of entering into a business relationship with companies in a country where military action is ongoing. That said, he adds that others have reached out with previously unavailable opportunities in an effort to support Ukraine specifically, and those relationships have allowed MiroWin to keep some semblance of normalcy in its workflow throughout the war.
