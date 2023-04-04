Submit Release
Lot 1 (Briar Lane) to be closed to faculty, staff April 10-14; April 17-21

April 5, 2023

The Office of Admission is entering its busiest time of the year as it welcomes hundreds of high school students and their families to the Kingston Campus.

To ensure that our visitors have a smooth welcome and an enjoyable visit, the University will close Lot 1 (Briar Lane) to faculty and staff the weeks of April 10 through 14 and April 17 through 21.  

There is ample parking for faculty and staff in Lot 6 behind the Fine Arts Center. See the campus map for all staff and faculty lots. Employees are also reminded that Rhody Transportation shuttles are available for convenient service across campus.

Thank you for helping us as we welcome our potential new students and their families.

