Spacehuntr.com Rebrands as Eventflare.io: The Story of Outgrowing a Name

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spacehuntr has outgrown its ”raison d'etre”: to showcase unique event venues. Its new identity - Eventflare - takes on the entire event planning journey: a fully integrated 360° online platform to book, plan, and manage unique international corporate events.

The legacy of Spacehuntr is a streamlined platform providing unique event venues in 23 cities worldwide. A success in its own right, with a 700% YTD growth rate and + €6M YTD sales.

Dietrich Moens - co-founder and CEO - has said: “Spacehuntr was amazing, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved. But we don’t stop. We’re here to keep growing. We’re so excited to finally show this to our clients, partners, and the world.

And excitement aside for one second, there will be no disruption to our clients in this Eventflare: It’s everything as it was just faster, better, and more.”

This new era of Eventflare is a space to connect with other industry professionals and create bespoke, high-impact events. Their system is detailed in four steps: Discover the Unique - Book Securely - Plan with Ease - Experience.

In practice, this four-step process goes beyond a fancy online tool. It extends to on-the-ground logistical support from top-notch local experts.

So, as you can see, Eventflare goes far beyond finding venues. It is the facilitation of essentials like catering, merchandise, bespoke breakout sessions, retreats, winning sponsorships, branding, marketing, and the rest.

