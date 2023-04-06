Venture 7 Advisors Arranges the Sale of Energy Smart Building

Timber Frame Home by Vermont Frames Home by Vermont Frames and Foam Laminates of Vermont Home Built by Vermont Frames and Foam Laminates of Vermont

Energy Smart Building Inc. of Starksboro, Vermont and their Vermont Frames and Foam Laminates of Vermont divisions have been sold

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture 7 Advisors Arranges Ownership Transition for Starksboro’s Energy Smart Building, Inc.

Venture 7 Advisors, a Burlington, Vermont-based merger and acquisition advisory firm, announced the recent sale of manufacturing and construction company Energy Smart Building of Starksboro, Vermont to private investor Kevin Moyer. Venture 7 served as the exclusive advisor to the sellers in the transaction. The details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Former owner Jim Giroux said, “We knew how to run the business, but we didn’t know how to sell the business, which takes a very different set of skills and experience. Venture 7 helped us to get it done.” And former owner Mark Driscoll added, “I was ready to move on to other interests, and the Venture 7 team made that a reality. Everything is going according to plan!” The two former owners will stay on to assist with the transition.

Energy Smart Building represents the very best of traditional, honest New England craftsmanship. Their Vermont Frames division is one of the very few (and the largest) hand-cut timber frame makers in the U.S. The timber frames they cut fit together precisely using true mortise and tenon joinery and will stand for hundreds of years. They have produced more than 3,000 buildings including family homes, single floor retirement homes, barns for workshops or studios, and large commercial buildings.

Energy Smart Building's Foam Laminates of Vermont division manufactures custom Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs). SIPS are stronger and more energy-efficient than conventional framing, with significant load-carrying, insulating and rapid installation characteristics.

The new owner, Kevin Moyer, comes from a construction and woodworking family. After a career spanning the U.S. Marines, and a variety of business operations roles, he has realized his desire to own a high-quality manufacturing business. He understands and respects what the company stands for and the hand-crafted way they work. “It is humbling and inspiring to work with such a dedicated team of craftsmen. I am grateful to Jim and Mark for giving me the chance to help carry on the legacy of this proud Vermont company into the next generation.”

About Venture 7 Advisors:

Venture 7 Advisors is a merger and acquisition advisory group that assists the owners of small and mid-sized companies to plan and complete the sale of their business. We find the best buyer to meet each owner’s financial and legacy goals. The company represents clients in consumer products, distribution, manufacturing, B2B services, construction, telecommunications, and eCommerce. Venture 7 maintains offices in Burlington, Vermont, the Hudson Valley, New York, and Western Massachusetts.

