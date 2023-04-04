Center for Safer Schools Steps Up Statewide Outreach

The Center for Safer Schools’ (CFSS) annual RISE conference – typically held in the summer months before school starts back – is intended to prepare all stakeholders for the upcoming school year by providing trainings from statewide experts in many fields. Since school safety is a yearlong focus, the CFSS is now stepping up its statewide outreach with online “mini-RISE” sessions and school tours.

RISE training focuses on the resiliency, information, support and empowerment needed when supporting children and adolescents in schools and communities. This training offers a range of sessions covering the issues of bullying, suicide, opioid and substance use, critical incidents and other vital information about trauma and victimization among children and adolescents, and how these various dynamics impact school climate and school safety.

The smaller versions of the CFSS’ signature event are being offered free and online until June, culminating in the annual statewide safety conference in Gaston County from July 31-Aug. 2. Each “mini-RISE” session is 30 minutes long and includes a speaker and Q&A.

The following sessions were held in recent weeks: Guns and Gang Violence, Behavioral Threat Assessment and Supporting Student Mental Health.

The following upcoming sessions are scheduled:

Bullying Prevention (April 6)

Trauma Informed School Safety (April 20)

Restorative Justice (May 4)

Emergency Preparedness (May 18)

School Resource Officer Training (June 1)

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said these virtual sessions are a key way the agency is working to expand its services provided and build a layered approach to school safety.

“The need for school safety instruction has never been more important. Threats to schools – both real and hoaxes – in recent months have put a spotlight on the ongoing need for preparation,” Truitt said. “The Center for Safer Schools remains dedicated to expanding the types of services it provides so that schools in the state are safer and better prepared.”

In addition to the newly implemented mini-RISE trainings, CFSS Executive Director Karen W. Fairley began visiting school districts and charter schools last week. The goal of the tours is to engage with school personnel on school safety issues and to address areas in which they believe they need support.

“These visits are intended to showcase accomplishments and to identify areas where school districts and charter schools desire more support,” Fairley said. “I believe it’s important to see firsthand the wonderful things districts and charters are doing regarding school safety.”

Fairley has already toured Macon County Schools, Graham County Schools and Buncombe County Schools. Scheduled tours in April include Cabarrus County Schools, ACE Academy (Harrisburg), Stanly County Schools, Onslow County Schools and Duplin County Schools.

School districts and charters can schedule a tour by sending an email to Charles.Kinnin@dpi.nc.gov.

About the Center for Safer Schools

The Center for Safer Schools serves to promote safe learning environments for North Carolina K-12 schools. The CFSS serves as a hub of information and technical assistance on school safety to school faculty and staff, law enforcement, youth-serving community agencies, juvenile justice officials, policymakers, parents/guardians and students. CFSS staff focuses on school climate, school discipline and emergency preparedness concerns for North Carolina’s public K-12 schools. CFSS staff is available to provide training, guidance and technical assistance upon request for school faculty and staff and those working with children and adolescents. The CFSS is headed by Karen W. Fairley, Executive Director.