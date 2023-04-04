Governor Healey to Sign Executive Order Creating the Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment  

There were 2,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,959 in the last 365 days.
Boston — Tomorrow, Governor Maura T. Healey will sign an Executive Order establishing the Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment and will appoint more than 40 Latino leaders from across the state. This council will advise Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll on strategies to expand economic opportunities for and improve the overall wellbeing of Massachusetts’ Latino community. The Governor will sign the Executive Order and appoint the members at the first meeting of the Council on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023.
“Our Latino community makes Massachusetts strong. With the collective vision and drive of this incredible group of Latino leaders, we will grow even stronger,” said Governor Healey. “Together, we can break down systemic barriers and expand access opportunity by prioritizing education, job training, entrepreneurship and affordability.”
“As Mayor of Salem, I was proud to work with many of our Latino residents to grow our economy and strengthen our public schools,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “I’m proud to continue these partnerships and expand our impact to every region of the state.”
“The Latinx community, one of the youngest and fastest growing communities of color in this state, will continue fueling the state’s robust growth. Massachusetts needs the Latino community to continue to thrive and by investing in the Latinx community we are investing in the growth of our state. That is why this Council and its work is so important. We will be able to bring our expertise and insights directly to the Governor and advise her on targeted strategies that will support and strengthen our communities,” said Josiane Martinez, Chair of the Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment and CEO of Archipelago Strategies Group. “I am honored to have been asked to chair this committee. I am looking forward to working with everyone on the Council and grateful to Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for their commitment to equity across the Commonwealth.”
“I am honored to have been asked to serve as Vice Chair of this Council and grateful to Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for their commitment to equity,” said Gladys Vega, Vice Chair and Executive Director of La Colaborativa. "This council is an important means to bring our experiences and expertise directly to the Governor to help benefit our communities and move our Commonwealth forward."
Chair Josiane Martinez, Former Executive Director, Office for Refugees and Immigrants; Founder and CEO, Archipelago Strategies Group
Vice Chair Gladys Vega, Executive Director, La Colaborativa
Liliana Patino, Director of Community Engagement, Eliot Family Resources Center
Grace Moreno, Executive Director, Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Eneida Román, President and CEO, Amplify Latinx
Margareth Shepard, Community Leader and Former Framingham City Councilor
Heloisa Galvão, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Brazilian Women’s Group
Lenita Reason, Executive Director, Brazilian Worker Center
Adrian Velazquez, Chief Advocacy Officer, Cooperative Credit Union Association, Inc.
Carmen Arce-Bowen, COO, The Partnership, Inc
Oscar Escobar, CEO, Blue Nest Real Estate
Amanda Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder, Latinos for Education
Brandon Cardet-Hernandez, Chief Strategy Advisor, Mrs. Wordsmith /Boston School Committee Member
Marty Martinez, CEO, Reach Out and Read National; Former Chief of Health and Human Services for the City of Boston
Carolina Trujillo Executive Director, Citizens Inn, Inc.
Cristina Aguilera Sandoval Executive Director, Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative
Luisa Peña Lyons, Founder and CEO, Bridge Forward Fund
Roxana Rivera, Vice President, 32BJ SEIU
Zamawa Arenas, Founder & CEO, Flowetik
Celina Barrios-Millner, Co-Vice President, Office of Race and Equity Research at the Urban Institute
Betty Francisco, CEO, Boston Impact Initiative
Representative Andy Vargas, Vice Chair, Black & Latino Legislative Caucus
Carlos Aramayo, President, UNITE HERE Local 26
Patricia Sobalvaro Executive Director, Agencia ALPHA
Damaris Frias-Batista, Chief of Operations & Co-Founder, Center for Assistance to Families/ Centro de Apoyo Familiar
Gladys Ortiz, Bilingual Advocacy and Systems Change Manager, REACH Beyond Domestic Violence
Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, CEO, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA)
Grace Corporan, Site Director, Families & Youth Initiative/PATCH Lawrence
Nahir Torres, Senior Program Officer, The Hyams Foundation
Monica Lowell, Former Vice President Community Health Transformation/Community Benefits at UMass Memorial Health
Samalid M. Hogan, Western Mass Regional Director, Massachusetts Small Business Development Center
Juan Lopera Fernando, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Beth Israel Lahey Health
Juan Carlos Morales, Founder and Managing Partner, Surfside Capital Advisors LLC
Carolina Avellaneda, Chief Strategy Officer & Strategic Counsel, UMass
Yvonne Garcia, Chief of Staff to CEO, State Street
Rosalin Acosta, Managing Director, Government & Public Sector at Ernst and Young; Former Massachusetts Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
Dan Rivera, President and CEO, Mass Development
Dr. Joseph R. Betancourt, President, The Commonwealth Fund
Mary Skelton Roberts, Climate & Philanthropy Strategist