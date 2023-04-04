Governor Healey to Sign Executive Order Creating the Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment  

Boston — Tomorrow, Governor Maura T. Healey will sign an Executive Order establishing the Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment and will appoint more than 40 Latino leaders from across the state. This council will advise Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll on strategies to expand economic opportunities for and improve the overall wellbeing of Massachusetts’ Latino community. The Governor will sign the Executive Order and appoint the members at the first meeting of the Council on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023.

“Our Latino community makes Massachusetts strong. With the collective vision and drive of this incredible group of Latino leaders, we will grow even stronger,” said Governor Healey. “Together, we can break down systemic barriers and expand access opportunity by prioritizing education, job training, entrepreneurship and affordability.”

“As Mayor of Salem, I was proud to work with many of our Latino residents to grow our economy and strengthen our public schools,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “I’m proud to continue these partnerships and expand our impact to every region of the state.”

“The Latinx community, one of the youngest and fastest growing communities of color in this state, will continue fueling the state’s robust growth. Massachusetts needs the Latino community to continue to thrive and by investing in the Latinx community we are investing in the growth of our state. That is why this Council and its work is so important. We will be able to bring our expertise and insights directly to the Governor and advise her on targeted strategies that will support and strengthen our communities,” said Josiane Martinez, Chair of the Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment and CEO of Archipelago Strategies Group. “I am honored to have been asked to chair this committee. I am looking forward to working with everyone on the Council and grateful to Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for their commitment to equity across the Commonwealth.”

“I am honored to have been asked to serve as Vice Chair of this Council and grateful to Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for their commitment to equity,” said Gladys Vega, Vice Chair and Executive Director of La Colaborativa. "This council is an important means to bring our experiences and expertise directly to the Governor to help benefit our communities and move our Commonwealth forward."