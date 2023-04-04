Submit Release
Save the Date! 2023 National Book Festival

Saturday, August 12, 2023
Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Mark your calendars! Join us at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the 2023 Library of Congress National Book Festival. Spend the day with bestselling authors and book fans for author talks, panel conversations, book signings and more. Visit loc.gov/bookfest for the latest updates.

