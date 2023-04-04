Save the Date! 2023 National Book Festival

There were 2,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,975 in the last 365 days.
2023 Library of Congress National Book Festival
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Mark your calendars! Join us at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the 2023 Library of Congress National Book Festival. Spend the day with bestselling authors and book fans for author talks, panel conversations, book signings and more. Visit loc.gov/bookfest for the latest updates.