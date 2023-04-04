Point of Sale Software Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Ingenico, Panasonic, VeriFone Systems

Stay up to date with Point of Sale Software Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on" Point of Sale Software Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Point of Sale Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ingenico Group (France), Hewlett-Packard Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), VeriFone Systems, Inc. (United States), PAX Technology (China), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Agilysys, Inc. (United States), Pulsar Technologies (Italy)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Point of Sale Software market to witness a CAGR of 10.78% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Point of Sale Software Market Breakdown by Type (Fixed POS Terminal, Wireless and Mobile POS Terminal) by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises) by Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) by Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License) by End User (Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse, Entertainment, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Point of Sale Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.7 Billion at a CAGR of 10.78% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 15.8 Billion.
Definition:
The Point of Sale (POS) Software Market refers to software solutions that enable retailers and other businesses to manage sales transactions, inventory, customer data, and other aspects of their business operations. POS software can run on a variety of hardware platforms, including desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
Market Trends:
The shift towards cloud-based POS software solutions, which offer greater flexibility, scalability, and cost savings.
The integration of mobile payment solutions, enabling customers to make payments using their smartphones and other mobile devices.
Market Drivers:
The need for better inventory management and real-time data analytics, enabling retailers to optimize their supply chains and improve operational efficiencies.
The expansion of e-commerce and mobile commerce, driving the need for integrated and secure payment processing solutions.
Market Opportunities:
The integration of POS software with emerging technologies, such as blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling new business models and improved supply chain traceability.
The adoption of mobile POS solutions in emerging markets, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to accept payments and manage their operations more efficiently.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Point of Sale Software Market: Fixed POS Terminal, Wireless and Mobile POS Terminal
Key Applications/end-users of Point of Sale Software Market: Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse, Entertainment, Others
