Vision Positioning System Market to Witness Massive Growth in Years to Come

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on" Vision Positioning System Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Vision Positioning System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are DJI Innovations (China), ABB (Switzerland), Sick AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (United), Omron Corporation (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), Seegrid Corporation (United States), Senion AB (Sweden), Locata Corporation (Australia), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Vision Positioning System market to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Vision Positioning System Market Breakdown by Application (Retail, Healthcare, Defense, Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, Hospitality, Others) by Components (Sensor, Camera, Marker) by Location (Indoor, Outdoor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Vision Positioning System market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.1 Billion at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.6 Billion.
Definition:
The Vision Positioning System (VPS) Market refers to the market for technologies that enable drones and other autonomous vehicles to navigate and position themselves using visual cues from the environment, such as cameras and sensors. VPS is essential for precise and safe flight in a variety of industries, including agriculture, construction, and delivery services.
Market Trends:
The increasing adoption of VPS in the commercial drone industry, driven by the need for accurate and safe flight in complex environments.
The use of VPS in augmented and virtual reality applications, enabling accurate spatial mapping and object recognition.
Market Drivers:
The growing focus on safety and regulatory compliance in the drone industry, driving the need for precise and reliable navigation technologies.
The increasing investment in research and development to improve VPS technologies, enabling new applications and use cases.
Market Opportunities:
The integration of VPS with other advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and edge computing, to enable new applications and improve performance.
The expansion of VPS applications beyond drones, including autonomous vehicles and robotics.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Vision Positioning System Market: Sensor, Camera, Marker
Key Applications/end-users of Vision Positioning System Market: Retail, Healthcare, Defense, Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, Hospitality, Others
List of players profiled in this report: DJI Innovations (China), ABB (Switzerland), Sick AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (United), Omron Corporation (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), Seegrid Corporation (United States), Senion AB (Sweden), Locata Corporation (Australia), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany)
