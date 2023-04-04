Digital Commerce Applications Market: Regaining Its Glory | Salesforce, Shopify, Digital Turbine

Stay up to date with Digital Commerce Applications Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth
HTF Market Intelligence is a leading market research company providing end-to-end syndicated and custom market reports, consulting services, and insightful information across the globe.”
— Criag Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Digital Commerce Applications Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Commerce Applications market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Tata Consultancy Services, International Business Machines, Infosys, Salesforce, Cognizant Technology Solution, Oracle, Visa, Shopify, Digital Turbine, Tencent Holdings, Magento (Adobe), BigCommerce
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital Commerce Applications market to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Digital Commerce Applications Market Breakdown by Application (Apparel & Fashion, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Home & Electronics, Healthcare, BFSI & Technology, Others) by Type (E-Commerce Platforms, Payment Processing Solutions, Digital Marketing Solutions, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Solutions, Inventory Management Solutions, Analytics and Business Intelligence Solutions) by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On_Premise) by Organization Size (Large, SMEs) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Digital Commerce Applications market size is estimated to increase by USD 6 Billion at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.6 Billion.
Definition:
Digital Commerce Applications refer to software applications that enable online buying and selling of goods and services, including e-commerce platforms, payment processing systems, customer relationship management (CRM) tools, and supply chain management (SCM) systems.
Market Trends:
The shift towards mobile commerce as more consumers prefer to shop and make payments using their mobile devices.
The rise of social commerce, with social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook offering integrated shopping features.
Market Drivers:
The growing demand for online shopping and the convenience it offers.
The increasing adoption of cloud-based digital commerce applications, which provide scalability, flexibility, and cost savings.
Market Opportunities:
The adoption of omnichannel commerce, allowing customers to seamlessly shop across multiple channels, including online, mobile, and in-store.
The use of digital commerce applications in B2B transactions, enabling organizations to streamline procurement and supply chain processes.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Digital Commerce Applications Market: E-Commerce Platforms, Payment Processing Solutions, Digital Marketing Solutions, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Solutions, Inventory Management Solutions, Analytics and Business Intelligence Solutions
Key Applications/end-users of Digital Commerce Applications Market: Apparel & Fashion, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Home & Electronics, Healthcare, BFSI & Technology, Others
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Digital Commerce Applications Market?
• What you should look for in a Digital Commerce Applications
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Digital Commerce Applications vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Tata Consultancy Services, International Business Machines, Infosys, Salesforce, Cognizant Technology Solution, Oracle, Visa, Shopify, Digital Turbine, Tencent Holdings, Magento (Adobe), BigCommerce
Who should get most benefit from this report insights?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Digital Commerce Applications
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Digital Commerce Applications for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Digital Commerce Applications Market
Digital Commerce Applications Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Digital Commerce Applications Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Digital Commerce Applications Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Digital Commerce Applications Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Digital Commerce Applications Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Digital Commerce Applications
Digital Commerce Applications Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
About Us:
HTF Market Intelligence is a leading market research company providing end-to-end syndicated and custom market reports, consulting services, and insightful information across the globe. HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. Analysts at HTF MI focuses on comprehending the unique needs of each client to deliver insights that are most suited to his particular requirements.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.