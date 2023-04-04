Come and Share $6,000 Token Airdrop on MetaTdex for Ramadan

Ramadan Festival, Share 6,000 More USDTs in MetaTdex Rewards Hub
DUBAI, DUBAI, 阿拉伯联合酋长国, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 4th, 2023, MetaTdex announced a further 6,000 USDT increase in the prize pool of Rewards Hub to appreciate the trust and support of platform users, including Islamic believers. There are various kinds of token airdrops in the MetaTdex Rewards Hub, and users are eligible to open mystery boxes after completing corresponding tasks. With a 100% winning rate, participants can earn up to $970 rewards on a random distribution basis.
Ⅰ. Prize Pool
- 5,000 USDTs (exclusive for new users): 500 new users will be selected and rewarded with 10 USDTs respectively. Besides, there will be a mystery box reward of up to 50 TTs;
- 1,000 TTs (exclusive for old users): 100 old users will be selected and rewarded with 10 TTs respectively;
- Both for old and new users: Share 27,000 TTs per day for trade mining rewards and 100 TT total rewards for referrals.
Ⅱ. Duration
Apr. 4 - Apr. 10, 2023 (UTC+4)
Ⅲ. Details
Activity 1 — 500 new trading users will be selected and rewarded with 10 USDTs respectively.
During the campaign, for new users who complete a spot cumulative trading volume of no less than 50 USDTs in the MetaTdex Rewards Hub:
1. 500 new users will be selected and rewarded with 10 USDTs respectively;
2. Get a mystery box reward of up to 50 TTs for completing the Primary Trading Task of beginners;
3. Share the trade mining prize pool of 27,000 USDTs per day.
Note: New users refer to those who have not yet conducted any transactions after creating or importing a wallet on MetaTdex.
Activity 2 — 100 old users will be selected and rewarded with 10 TTs respectively.
During the campaign, for old users who complete a cumulative spot trading volume of no less than 100 USDTs in the MetaTdex Rewards Hub:
1. 100 old users will be selected and rewarded with 10 TTs respectively;
2. Share the trade mining prize pool of 27,000 USDTs per day.
Note: Old users refer to those who already have the trading behavior after creating or importing a wallet on MetaTdex.
Activity 3 — Users whose invitees have entered the top 20 in the trading volume ranking will be rewarded with 5 USDTs respectively.
During the campaign, users (inviters) are entitled to participate in the referral ranking according to the number of their invitees who have a cumulative spot trading volume of no less than 50 USDTs. Each of the top 20 inviters will be rewarded with 5 TTs.
MetaTdex is one of the top 10 decentralized exchanges in the world that provides multiple benefits for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide. Users are able to obtain rewards by importing the wallet, depositing, trading, and inviting friends to sign up for MetaTdex. Recently, an increasing number of crypto users have joined the MetaTdex platform to experience the DEX's diversified crypto asset services, among which the most active users are located in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Western Europe.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.