AM Best TV News Report Calls Plan To Use Wild Horses For Wildfire Fuel Mitigation An "Innovative Approach"

AM BEST TV - Video Coverage of their report titled; ''Rewilding’ Horses Aims to Mitigate Wildfires, Reduce Insured Losses'

A Family Band of Wild Horses with Appaloosa stallion far right. Photo: Michelle Gough

Photo by: William E. Simpson II - "Over the past 9-years living among and studying free-roaming wild horses, I am privileged to catch special moments.

Side by side comparison between current BLM wild horse management vs. Wild Horse Fire Brigade's re-wilding and relocating model