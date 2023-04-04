Raynet offers a flexible and future-oriented replacement for the Microsoft Store for Business and Education

Raynet Logo

Raynet provides a cost-effective successor to the Microsoft Store that minimizes compatibility issues, reduces training efforts and ensures business continuity.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management, offers an ideal replacement for the retired Microsoft Store for Business and Education. Businesses and organizations have long depended on the Microsoft Store for Business and Education to get their applications, updates, and patches quickly and easily. Now that the store is retired, customers have to look elsewhere for these services.

With its Package Store and Unified Endpoint Management solution (RMS UEM), Raynet provides organizations with a cost-effective successor to the Microsoft Store that minimizes compatibility issues, reduces training efforts, and ensures business continuity.

Raynet’s Package Store is the only non-Microsoft product on the market that uses Microsoft’s own Windows Package Manager (Winget) technology. But beyond having the Winget technology at its foundation, the Package Store also offers RayPackage, so users can quickly and easily configure packages, automatically generated documentation for each package, and crucial market data including descriptions, license types, and release dates. With Package Store packages, users can quickly upgrade their environment, giving employees access to the latest features and security patches.

The Package Store gives former Microsoft Store for Business and Education customers a one-stop shop for all their most important software and application packages. With over 20,000 deployment ready packages, it’s the world’s largest Package Store. Customers can find and download packages in just a few clicks.

Customers looking for a complete packaging, deployment, and endpoint management solution with the reliability and continuity of Microsoft’s Package Manager and the convenience of the Package Store, can take advantage of Raynet’s RayManageSoft Unified Endpoint Manager (RMS UEM). RMS UEM ensures fast, automated, and intuitive endpoint management and includes a Package Store integration, giving users quick and easy access to the world’s largest and ever-expanding library of deployment ready packages. Third-party updates can be delivered quickly and automatically, packaging efforts can be kept to a minimum, and environments can be kept up to date and secure.

In addition to powerful technologies, Raynet also offers a range of professional services, including managed services in the areas of Enterprise Software Packaging and Unified Endpoint Management. With these services, the software vendor provides additional support, helping to make migration complete and painless, while safeguarding critical business data and processes.

With Raynet technologies and services, enterprises can simplify and automate their app deployment processes, improve the security of their Windows systems, and migrate seamlessly without sacrificing the ease, convenience, and variety of software and apps they’ve come to rely on from Microsoft’s Store for Business and Education.

To learn more about Raynet’s alternatives to Microsoft’s Store for Business and Education, click here.

