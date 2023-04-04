All Sports Television Network Inks Agreement With Spec Tennis

Network will begin airing Spec Tennis, the latest craze in racket sports.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces signing a deal with Spec Tennis. Under the terms of the agreement, ALL SPORTS will begin broadcasting the organization’s exhibition and regular season matches.

“Spec Tennis is one of the newest racket sports on the scene, and we are thrilled to be the network to introduce it to the American public,” stated Roger Neal Smith, President of ALL SPORTS. “We believe that viewers will enjoy watching it because Spec Tennis is also a sport that people of all ages can easily begin playing.”

"Spec Tennis combines the best elements of tennis and pickleball,” stated Nate Gross, Spec Tennis creator. “It’s being enjoyed by many different demographics because the small court size and low-powered equipment make it easy to control the ball. Those incredible rallies that you get in tennis, maybe once per set or match, happen every few points in Spec.”



About Spec Tennis

Spec Tennis (www.spectennis.com) was born in 2016 in Northern California. Initially, it was created as a fun social experience and as an alternative use of pickleball courts. Since then, it has evolved into so much more. Perhaps, its most powerful use is as a bridge into tennis, giving players success, confidence, and fun faster than they would have when learning and playing regular tennis.

Since its inception, Spec Tennis has grown exponentially in popularity. This growth has resulted in tennis and pickleball players crossing over to play at a competitive level. In 2022, the first Spec Tennis U.S. Open matches were held in Coral Springs, Florida.