ARUM Factory365 Makes its World Debut at Hannover Messe 2023: CNC programming automation AI Cloud Service to be unveiled

ARUM Factory365 will revolutionise the global small-lot precision parts manufacturing industry.
ARUM Inc. will unveil a subscription-based cloud service “ARUM Factory365” at Hannover Messe 2023 from April 17 to 21, 2023 at booth C22 in hall 17.
KANAZAWA CITY, ISHIKAWA, JAPAN, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARUM Inc. (Head office: Kanazawa City, JAPAN) will unveil a subscription-based cloud service “ARUM Factory365” at Hannover Messe 2023 from April 17 to 21, 2023 at booth C22 in hall 17. CNC Programming Automation AI “ARUMCODE”, which was previously provided on-premises, has received numerous awards, including the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Award and the Digital Minister Award in Japan, and has been highly appreciated as a solution to save manpower and improve productivity in the small-lot precision parts manufacturing industry.
1. The Manufacturing Revolution That ARUM Factory365 Brings:
1) CNC programmes that have been created manually can be generated fully automatically. It frees one cnc programmer from long hours of CAM work.
2) Select the 3D CAD data in STL format you want to programme and click Start. With just these two steps, anyone can easily create a CNC programme, even if they have no machining experience.
3) You can register for use with a Microsoft or Google account and be operational on the same day. There are no cumbersome order forms or paperwork to deal with.
4) As a cloud service, data can be uploaded not only from a PC, but also from a smartphone or tablet. CNC programmes can be output without depending on the environment, such as when you are out of the office or working remotely.
5) It supports 3-axis and 5-axis milling machine.
*Support for turning, grinding and casting will be added in due course.
*Materials supported include various types of aluminium, copper, resin, carbon steel and general structural steel (A2000, 5000-7000 series, S45C, S50C, SS400, SUS303, 316, etc).
*Recommended workpiece size: max. 2,000 mm x 1,000 mm x 50 mm
*Compatible with almost all machine manufacturers worldwide and can be operated on their own machines (Compatible NC controls: FANUC, Mitsubishi Electric (Merdus), SIEMENS).
6) You can easily edit post-processors in-house, reducing the time and cost of outsourcing post-processor support.
7) Your company's know-how and knowledge of materials, tools and other machining conditions is digitised by using our 'library' development kit. By digitising the 'intuition and tricks' of skilled workers as numerical data, the know-how developed over many years can be passed on within the company as 'information assets'.
2. About ARUM Inc.
In 2022, the company received the CEATEC AWARD Digital Minister's Award, and the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Award at the Entrepreneurs’ Challenge. The company will contribute to the acceleration of the digital transformation of the world's manufacturing industry through global expansion not only in Japan but also in the EU, ASEAN and North America.
[Company profile]
Company name: ARUM Inc.
Location of head office: 1-61, Tosui, Kanazawa, Ishikawa, JAPAN
Representative director: Takayuki Hirayama
Established: 2007
HP: https://arumcode.com/arumfactory365_en
Award history in Japan:
-Digital Minister Award (JEITA-sponsored CEATEC AWARD 2022, October 2022)
-Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Award (Entrepreneurs' Challenge, March 2022)
Kenichi FUJISAKU
ARUM Inc.
+81 76-225-7743
fujisaku@arumcode.com
