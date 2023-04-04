“IKAR Holdings and Insense Health Tech Company Join Forces to Provide Innovative Technology to Epilepsy Patients”

Mario Diel, Chairman and Founder IKAR Holdings, Ulas Kayacan, Chairman and CEO Insense Health Tech Inc. Executive Board, IKAR Holdings, Sertan Aycicek, Group President, IKAR Holdings, Ulas Kayacan, Chairman and CEO Insense Helath Tech Inc.

IKAR Holdings, has announced a partnership with Turkish Insense Health Tech to globally sell their technology product covering the needs of epilepsy patients.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership between IKAR Holdings and Insense Health Tech Inc. will provide a comprehensive solution to the needs of epilepsy patients. The technology product developed by Insense Health Tech is a comprehensive system that monitors the patient’s health and provides real-time data to the patient’s doctor / patient.

The system is designed to detect the onset of an epileptic seizure and alert the patient’s doctor / patient in real-time. This will enable the doctor to provide timely medical assistance to the patient.

The technology product developed by Insense Health Tech Company is a revolutionary product that will revolutionize the way epilepsy patients are monitored and treated.

IKAR Holdings, which will hold its equity shares through its operational Holding, Adelfi Ventures Limited, London, is excited to partner with Insense Health Tech to provide this innovative technology to epilepsy patients around the world. This partnership will help to improve the quality of life for epilepsy patients and provide them with the best possible care.

IKAR Holdings and Insense Health Tech are committed to providing the best possible care to epilepsy patients and are confident that this partnership will help to make a difference in the lives of those affected by this condition.

The parties agreed on a 30 Million Euro valuation of Insense Health Tech Inc.

IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered entrepreneurial group, with a current overall portfolio of 40 companies. The group has a vertical approach, which is structured into three operational Holdings, covering activities across a wide variety of industries:

IKAR Industries is focused on matured industries such as energy, sports, real assets, cyber security, aviation, defense, services, and construction. IKAR Global is focused on impact activities ranging from media, to technology, to finance and education and is currently in the process of establishing its own University. The third holding, Adelfi Ventures, is focused on startup and established companies and has already a portfolio of more than ten companies covering health tech, manufacturing, trading, telecommunication and others.

Insense is a health technology company, based in Istanbul, co-founded by medical doctors and tech-entrepreneurs. The company offers technological solutions in the health sector. These solutions include software used for disease diagnosis and treatment, medical imaging software, patient data management systems and many more. Insense uses cutting-edge technology to make healthcare services more effective and efficient and develops custom software to meet the needs of its customers.

